Snow continued falling throughout the night

As the temperatures continued to plummet across the country, Athens' Parnitha mountain was hit by heavy snowfall on Thursday night and Friday morning.

The mountain, located north of the Greek capital, was covered in snow from the early hours of Thursday evening, with the situation worsening throughout the night. Meteorologists say that the snowfall will continue into Friday as well.

According to forecasts, the temperatures will gradually begin to rise beginning on Saturday.