About the Author:

Konstantin Asmolov, PhD in History, Leading Research Fellow at the Center for Korean Studies of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, exclusively for the online magazine New Eastern Outlook.

On November 12 the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) concluded, after studying satellite data and other publicly-available data on North Korea's missile program, thatSpecifically, the document shows satellite photographs of Sakkanmol in Hwangju County, North Hwanghae Province, which were taken on March 29. That location, 85 km north of the Demilitarized Zone and 135 km from Seoul, is theOn the basis of satellite photographs published in the media and interviews with defectors from North Korea, the CSIS researchers, headed by Joseph Bermudez (who, apparently, has been studying North Korea's missile capacity since 1985)13 of which they have identified on the map and the rest of which "are still unconfirmed."The CSIS experts believe thatfrom short-range to intercontinental, and that they therefore ought to be declared, inspected, and dismantled. And while it is possible that not all these facilities are fully operative bases, their very existence nevertheless proves that theit is no coincidence that these facilities areto protect them in the event of a possible foreign attack.South Korean media have reported that the news "may have a negative impact on the dialogue between North Korea and the USA, which has anyway lost much of its momentum" and may also raise doubts about North Korea's commitment to denuclearization. The American New York Times has gone further Citing sources within US intelligence agencies, the newspaper reports that the manufacture of weaponry and fissile materials is continuing in secret.One more important detail mentioned in that article is the fact thatand was almost appointed by Donald Trump as ambassador to South Korea. In an interview, quoted in the article, Mr. Cha expressed concern that Donald Trump "is going to accept a bad deal" in whichNaturally Democrat senator Ed Markey is also critical: he believes Kim Jong-un is using Donald Trump, but no-one will talk with North Korea until Pyongyang has shown that it has made concrete steps towards denuclearization.Some of the more level-headed experts were quick to point out thatAs Kelsey Davenport, Director for Nonproliferation Policy at the Arms Control Association, has pointed out, the report is "unsurprising" and contains nothing new.On November 13 the South Korean presidential press secretary, Kim Eui-kyeom, also said that North Korea had not committed to demolishing all its missile bases or declaring all its missile facilities. In fact,and Mike Pompeo may focus on this question in talks with his North Korean counterpart.As for the facilities shown in the recent images, we already have an even higher resolution image, andAs Kim Eui-kyeom went on to say, the South Korean military reported the existence of that base back in March 2016, when it was used for the launch of two short-range missiles, and it is thus not a secret facility, as claimed in the report.But South Korean opposition deputies rushed to accuse the presidential press secretary of being a mouthpiece for the North Korean Regime. What could he know about the nature of the promises made by North Korea? And a government spokesman had no business defending the position of North Korea (even if - one is tempted to add - it is in the right.)Especially since on November 14 theinformed the Korean Parliament, in a closed meeting, thatAs Kim Sang-gyun, the second deputy director of the National Intelligence Service, has said:He added that this presumably includes nuclear warhead miniaturization.to support that assumption: the intelligence services have fand the official opinion concerning the Sakkanmol site has been confirmedIn a message on his Twitter account,He added: "I will be the first to let you know if things go bad !"John Bolton, the US National Security Advisor, has also said that he is fully aware of what is happening in North Korea and Leon V. Sigal, Director of the Northeast Asia Cooperative Security Project at the Social Science Research Council, and a former Special Assistant to the Director of the US Department of State's Bureau of Politico-Military Affairs, hasAnd as for the issue of short and medium-range missiles, Washington is significantly less concerned about these than it is about intercontinental ballistic missiles.In short,of any of the promises which it made in Singapore. Especially since the report is based on satellite photographs taken in March 2018, and the summit between North Korea and the USA took place in June.However, during a briefing on November 13, Heather Nauert, Spokesperson for the United States Department of State, emphasized that North Korea's missiles still pose a threat, and that this has been recognized by UN Security Council resolutions.It should thus be borne in mind thatThe strategy is a simple one - a sensational investigation, the main conclusion of which is that North Korea is deceiving the USA by secretly developing the technology that it has promised to forbid and failing to meet its obligations, and that Donald Trump, by allowing this to happen, is an incompetent leader who is unworthy of his position.To conclude, let us look at the situation from a different angle. All too often, the western or South Korean media interpret declarations made by North Korea in the widest possible way, resulting in dramatic claims such as: "Pyongyang has promised to dismantle its nuclear program." And then, when discrepancies emerge (and these relate not to the actual agreements but to the claims made about them) then North Korea is accused of breaching the agreement, and the accusation creates a sensation among those people who prefer to take media reports at face value rather than reading the actual documents.