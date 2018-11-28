On November 26, the Ukrainian Armed Forces released the radio communication between Russian border guard ships and operations duty officers of the Russian Navy.
Several Ukrainian warships crossing Russia’s territorial waters and attempting to pass through the Kerch Strait without permission
The video entitled "Переговори російського командування з екіпажами прикордонних кораблів РФ. 25 11 2018"
" can be found on the Youtube channel of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Ukrainian General Staff alleged that the radio interception is "an evidence of purposeful aggressive escalation of the situation (in the Black and Azov seas) which was ordered by millitary and military-political leadership of the Russian Federation".
The transcript of the intercepted communications with SF comments is below:
Transcript:
- This is Lt. Colonel Sharapov
- Now, I will pass the radio to the commander, this is Don [PSKR Don - the coast guard ship]
- Halo
- Shatohin, yes, Michalych
- So, I run foul of it second time. I damaged it board little bit along the ship feed. There are the thoughts to kick [fuck] warships [gun boats], not the tug. They will definitely stop then. Military [ships] are maneuverable. They began to maneuver quickly.
- [SF: the Russian coast guard is concerned by Ukrainian gunboats because they are armed, maneuverable and pose a threat]
HINT: to run foul of a ship - to use the hull of your ship to stop or damage another ship.
- Michalych, the order from the border service to kick them, ram them to damage, fucking, all of them.
- This is the operations group, Captain Basov, Kerch. Moscow wants to clarify. Who did run foul of the ship? [SF: Moscow is concerned and is acting in response to actions of the Ukrainian naval group]
- PSKR Don.
- PSKR Don. On whom?
- A947
- A947. Got it. Provide the coordinates. Provide the coordinates where the run foul took place and you are now located.
- The first run foul - 44°56'0″N 36°30'8″E. Time - 7:35. The second - 44°56'0″N 36°30'5″E. Time - 7:44. [SF: These coordinates show that the encounter took place within Russian territorial waters]
- No more run fouls? What are your coordinates?
- 44°58'7″N 36°30'4″E
- We can all together - four of us - to kick one and then the second one.
- I'm trying but he's maneuvering. He has got that he's maneuverable and when I'm approaching him, he's moving away.
- We should kick them. We should kick them, fuck. Medvedev is in panic, shouting. I feel that the president monitors all this shit.
- I know. I understand. There are some attempts.
- Fuck, lets him into the propeller-rudder, to damage something fuck. Have you tried to hit him by the ship prow?
- I've tried. But he does not let me to come close.
- Are you trying to flush him by the water fall from your gun carriage?
- Not, it does not work.
- We have a collision with Izumrud, serious. [SF: the collision between ships of the Russian Coast Guard]
- Between our guard ships?
- Yes.
- We will be in all reports.
- So, who would say that will not be fired?
- Michalych, look, 10 guys with cool physical skills are coming.
- Ok.
- They will come to me from above in about 50 mins, maybe in an hour.
- Ok.
- Could we take them onboard from Zavetnoe, or from somewhere else, by your boat?
- No, it's too shallow there.
- Sharapov. What orders did you get right now or previously? [SF: once again it becomes clear that Moscow is concerned and is not seeking an armed clash]
- Shein contacted me, but I would like to clarify: he said to block them, at least the tug. But I'm thinking from where to block? From the northern direction or from the south - out of the territorial waters? [SF: the communication clearly says that the Ukrainian naval group is inside Russian territorial waters]
- The leaving route.
- The leaving route?
- Yes.
- Wow. We will have to speed up and catch them. They are moving at speed of 7 knots. We are following them.
- Michalych. You were great, you had a great video and your emotions were really realistic. They show you on TV.
- Come on.
- I'm serious.
- You did not see our damages. Shit.
- I'm working with the tug. The tug stopped, but there are people armed with machine guns. [SF: This means that Ukrainian servicemembers were armed and prepared to open fire]
- The tug stopped,. People are armed with machine guns.
- Right.
- Got it.
- Kerch, Captain Basov, the operations group. Who did employ weapons, open warning fire?
- PSKR Izumrud [the Russian coast guard ship].
- Izumrud, right?
Later, the Youtube channel of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released an English version of the radio interception.
- I cannot contact Izumrud. There is a mess in the radio communications. Those screaming... the Ukrainians are sinking or what is happening there indeed? [SF: they refer to this ]
- Did he shoot them? Wow.
- Yes, halo. One second.
- I got it.
It's entitled "Radio communication between the Russian leadership and border guard ships" and also can be found on Youtube.
It's important to note that this translation is misleading and the meaning of the communication between Russian border guard ships and operations duty officers of the Russian Navy was changed.
For example, the Ukrainian side translated the Russian word "навал" as an "attack" [in the context of the entire translation - attack with weapons], while in fact this means "to run foul of". This translation is an attempt of the Ukrainian side to manipulate the facts.
The communication record also includes "Medvedev is in panic, shouting" part. Some mainstream media already started speculating that this is Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. However, Medevedev is a common surname in Russia and the officers are likely referring to some local commander.
Summing up:
The radio communications released by the Ukrainian side confirm the position of the Russian side on the incident. It confirms that the encounter took place within Russian territorial waters, Ukrainian ships were not responding to requests to stop and were performing dangerous maneuvers.
The Russian side was acting in response to actions of the Ukrainian naval group and was seeking to restore security in its territorial waters.
The most interesting thing is that the Ukrainian side was capable of intercepting some communications between Russian officers during the incident. Considering the facts included in the communication, it's highly likely that the leak of this radio communication was preplanned and organized by the Russian Federal Security Service.
The video below shows a small part of the engagement between the Ukrainian naval group and Russian coastal guards in the Black Sea on November 26:
Comment:
The Saker has posted a statement
issued by the FSB on the illegal breach of Russian territory (translation by Scott Humor):
27.11.2018
At 07.10 AM on 25th of November this year, notwithstanding the warnings on the closure of the area of territorial waters of the Russian Federation approaching the Kerch Strait from the direction of the Black Sea, the vessels of the Ukrainian Navy (small armored artillery river boats "Berdyansk" and "Nikopol" and the tug boat "Yana Kapu") crossed the state border of the Russian Federation in the location with coordinates: Latitude 44° 52′, 7 SH, Longitude 36° 31′, 3 VD (Ш=44° 52′, 7 СШ, Д=36° 31′, 3 ВД) and entered the area temporarily closed to navigation in violation of the requirements of The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS) and the Law of the Russian Federation of 1 April 1993 No. 4730-I "On the State Border of the Russian Federation."
Reference to the quoted articles of law:
Articles 21 and 22, Sea lanes and traffic separation schemes in the territorial sea
Article 13 of the Federal law "On Internal Sea Waters, Territorial Sea and Adjacent Zone of the Russian Federation" foreign ships, foreign warships, exercising the right of peaceful passage through the territorial sea, must comply with the legislation of the Russian Federation and the rules relating to the peaceful passage through the territorial sea, in respect of:
- The coastal State may, where necessary having regard to the safety of navigation, require foreign ships exercising the right of innocent passage through its territorial sea to use such sea lanes and traffic separation schemes as it may designate or prescribe for the regulation of the passage of ships;
safety of navigation and regulation of ship traffic, including the use of sea corridors and traffic separation schemes.
After crossing the state border of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian Navy ships proceeded to the Kerch-Yenikalsky channel in violation of the licensing procedure established by the order of the Ministry of transport of Russia dated October 21, 2015 № 313 "On Approval of Mandatory Regulations in the Seaport of Kerch".
During the pursuit of the Ukrainian Navy vessels, the requirement to immediately leave the territorial waters of the Russian Federation were repeatedly delivered to the crews by radio in accordance with Article 30 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982. Despite all the measures taken by the Russian side, the ships of the Ukrainian Navy were brought into full combat readiness: artillery installations were uncovered, the trunks of artillery installations were raised to an angle of 45 degrees and directed towards the ships and boats of the Russian Federation (in violation of article 19 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea of 1982, and paragraph 2 of article 11 of FL-155 of July 31, 1998 "On Internal Sea Waters, Territorial Waters and the Adjacent Zone of the Russian Federation"). The Russian side brought to the attention of the Ukrainian Navy ships while in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation that the threat of weapon use will be regarded as a violation of the rules of peaceful passage in accordance with international law and the legislation of the Russian Federation.
The detained military vessels of the Ukrainian Navy were armed with the following types of weapons and ammunition:
(Cannon 30 mm AGS-17 and PKT is 1 the gun mount, there are 4 cannons, two on each boat.).
- 30 mm gun - 4 units.
- Automatic grenade launcher AGS -17 - 4 units.
- Machine gun "DShK" 12.7 mm - 2 units.
- Machine gun PKT 7.62 mm - 4 units.
- Automatic AK-47 5.45 mm - 13 units.
- Gun PM 9mm - 4 units.
- Traumatic gun 9mm -1 unit.
- Signal pistol PS - 1 unit.
- High-explosive fragmentation projectile 30 mm - 765 units. + (32 zinc containers, unnumbered, establishing the correct number is not yet possible)
- VOG-17 High Explosive Grenade - 1975 units.
- VOG grenade -495 units.
- RGD-5 grenade - 40 units.
- Grenade RG-42 - 48 units.
- Grenade RGD - 20 units.
- UZRGM-2 fuze - 30 units.
- Fuse RG-42 - 38 units.
- 30 mm signal cartridge - 87 units.
- Cartridges 7,62 mm - 9865 units.
- Cartridges 5,45 mm - 11736 units.
- Cartridges 9 mm - 1189 units.
- Cartridges 12,7 mm - 612 units.
- Bayonet-knife - 15 units.
- AK-74 magazine - 42 units.
- PM magazine - 4 units.
The inspection of the detained Ukrainian military boat "Nikopol" discovered a document titled: "A Checklist of Readiness of the boat "Nikopol" for the sea deployment from 9.00 to 18.00 from 23.11.2018 to 25.11.2018 of the current year" in which a senior of the group of ships was given a direct order to make the transition from Odessa to Berdyansk in the "covert order" while "focusing on ensuring a stealth approach to the Kerch-Yenikalsky channel and passing through it."
Besides, on the same boat was found a hand-written summary of the rules of navigation established by the Russian Federation for the Kerch-Yenikalsky channel, from which follows that the Ukrainian seamen were well informed on the order of its passing.
Report from the Russian news outlet Vesti:
Update:
The Saker has published photo proof
of the Ukrainian sailor's orders from Kiev instructing them to make a covert attempt to pass the Kerch Strait.
Thanks to Ollie and Angelina for translating this document!
Full translation into English:
CHECK LIST of the readiness of small armoured artillery boat "Nikopol" before exit at sea from 09:00 23.11.2018 to 18:00 25.11.2018
1. The purpose of exiting: relocation at the Berdyansk port.
2. Superior during exit: 2nd rank captain Gritsenko D.V.
3. Task set before exiting at sea: create tactical boat grouping No. 5 (hereon in TBG No. 5) before 01.11 consisting of: small armoured artillery boat "Berdyansk", small armoured artillery boat "Nikopol", Commander of TBG No. 5 - 2nd rank captain Gritsenko D.V. with the placement of the command point of TBG on the small armoured artillery boat "Berdyansk".
Prepare tactical grouping No. 5 for relocation from the Odessa port to the Berdyansk port through the Kerch-Enikale canal (KEC).
Carry out exit from the Odessa port according to the special order. Carry out covert passage outside the coastal and marine areas of observation of the Black Sea Fleet and Coast Guard of the FSB of the Russian Federation. Carry out passage through the KEC via tug. The tug is offshore tug "Yana Kapa".
While fulfilling tasks the main efforts must be focused on covert passage to and through the KEC. When arriving at the Berdyansk port, be ready to fulfil stabilisation tasks in the Azov Zone:
4. The decision of the commander of the small armoured artillery boat "Nikopol" for the implementation of the set tasks:
Before 01.11 enter into the structure of TBG No. 5.
At the time defined by the special order, enter the Berdyansk port. While exiting at sea, strictly observe security while using weapons and military equipment, as well as navigation security. While fulfilling tasks, the main efforts should be concentrated on covert passage to and through the KEC.
At 08:30 23.11.18 start preparation of the boat for combat and a campaign.
At 09:00 23.11.18 depart from the Odessa port and carry out a passage to the KEC.
After arriving at the KEC, meet the tug "Yana Kapa" and pass through the KEC.
5. The main measures for exit :
(Table column headings) No. / Name of main measures / Fulfilment of basic security measures for planned tasks / Who allows exit and when it takes place /
Notes (Table row data) 1 / Control ships military training: "Verification of readiness of boat before exiting at sea." / - - - - - - - - / 01.11.18 temporarily performing duties of commander of military unit A2951 3rd rank captain RUD P.G. / - - - - - - - - -
Update: The Saker has published photo proof of the Ukrainian sailor's orders from Kiev instructing them to make a covert attempt to pass the Kerch Strait.