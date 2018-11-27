Michael Flynn

George Papadopoulos

Paul Manafort

Rick Gates

Michael Cohen

Roger Stone

No evidence has surfaced indicating that President Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. Still, two years later,who have struck deals to cooperate with Special Counsel Robert Mueller.But people with direct knowledge of the situation sayIt's highly unlikely that these associates possess proof of collusion and are singing about it to Mueller. "It's wishful thinking by Trump haters," said a former Trump campaign official who has been the subject of investigation.Facing the prospect of a lengthy prison sentence, each had strong incentives to turn on the president.So, too, do other Trump associates reportedly caught in Mueller's crosshairs -who has pleaded guilty to crimes referred by Mueller's office to federal attorneys in Manhattan for prosecution.Mueller has clamped down on leaks from his office, so it is hard to determine exactly what he has extracted from the witnesses. Nevertheless, substantial information gleaned from various sources by RealClearInvestigations and other news outlets suggests thatAs emboldened Democrats promise to step up their own Russia investigations when they take over the House in January,Former national security adviser Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying about a post-election conversation he had with the Russian ambassador, is not providing evidence against Trump, insisted a family insider close to the matter: "That's all bullshit, media created and driven.""I find it funny how the left thinks he's been 'cooperating' with Mueller this whole time, yet he's spent the majority of time in Rhode Island since the plea deal in 2017," said the source, adding that Flynn has traveled infrequently to Washington, where the Special Counsel's office is based, since negotiating the legal agreement last December.Flynn and his family are from Middletown, R.I. The relative, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, also reported that Flynn has met with his own representatives infrequently. "He has met his lawyers every other month this year," the source said, "and only for a few hours at a time."The sentencing will effectively mark an end to Flynn's cooperation.A retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, Flynn publicly stated last DecemberHe did not elaborate, but the family insider explained thatIt makes me sick every day thinking about it," Flynn's relative added, while suggesting Flynn was railroaded.In fact, former FBI Director James Comey has saidon Jan. 24, 2017, when he was questioned about his contacts with the Russian ambassador during the presidential transition.In a March 15, 2017, closed-door briefing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, the then-bureau director sworeaccording to committee documents. This assessment suddenly changed after Comey was fired by Trump and Mueller took over the Russia probe two months later.Another witness who struck a plea deal with Mueller - George Papadopoulos -The former Trump adviser was arrested in July 2017 andThe case revolved arounda Maltese academic who allegedly knew as early as March 2016 that Russians possessed "dirt" on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails." Initially he told the FBI he did not; in his guilty plea he said he did. He also told agents he met Mifsud before joining the Trump camp, when in fact he met him after working on the campaign.Washington pundits said that Papadopoulos, a campaign volunteer with no title or portfolio, would most certainly turn on Trump to avoid a stiff sentence. Famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein even suggested his revelations could outline a scandal worse than Watergate.Papadopoulos said he handed over all his emails, text messages and other communications with the Trump campaign to Mueller's investigators.according to documents Mueller filed in court, andAt the sentencing hearing, Mueller prosecutor Andrew Goldstein said information Papadopoulos provided didn't amount to much. "It was at best begrudging efforts to cooperate and we don't think they were substantial or significant in any regard," he said.and that his interactions with Russian-tied individuals were innocent, and certainly not the sinister dealings portrayed by the media.He explained he lied about a meeting with one of the contacts because he wanted to get a job in the administration, and that he was not to trying to hide any illicit collusion with Russia.Former Trump campaign chairmanManafort struck his own cooperation deal with Mueller in September, after being convicted on charges of bank and tax fraud unrelated to the campaign.It's still unclear if Manafort, who reportedly has been meeting regularly with Mueller's prosecutors while incarcerated, is providing information about the Trump campaign and Russia or about other matters. ABC News reported Friday thaton the Russia front and is not providing the level of cooperation promised under his plea agreement. Manafort's sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 12.Still, pundits surmise he may be providing damaging information on the president and Donald Trump Jr., who hosted a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower after being solicited by a group of Russians who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton.Congressional committees have found no evidence of collusion in the meeting, which they concluded was perfectly legal and resulted in no information provided on Clinton. They also noted that the solicitation itself suggests that there had been no previous contact between the Russian government and the Trump campaign, and that the absence of a communications channel, if anything, shows a lack of collusion.Nevertheless, Fordham Law School professor Jed Shugerman is among those speculating that Manafort has been providing "big leads" to Mueller about Russia "collusion." So is Seth Waxman, a former Clinton appointed-Justice Department official, who has claimedDuke University Law School professor Samuel Buell, a former federal prosecutor, has argued that"He's not going to get that deal unless he can help Mueller make a case against one or more people," he said recently.The White House has said it's not concerned with Manafort's plea deal, arguing that he, like all the others, cannot offer evidence of collusion because it doesn't exist.Manafort's longtime business partnerGates served as Trump's deputy campaign chairman under Manafort. And though Manafort left the campaign in August 2016,Gates has actively cooperated with Mueller;Despite his thorough cooperation,Gates reportedly told Mueller"I find it hard to believe Mueller sees Manafort as the key to making a case on Trump when Mueller has had Gates - Manafort's partner - as a cooperator for months," said former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy. "You have to figure Gates knows whatever Manafort knows about collusion."Yet since Gates began cooperating with Mueller's office, the special counsel has filed no charges implicating Trump or even Manafort in any Russian conspiracy. He has even filed charges against Russian nationals without implicating Trump or his campaign.It's also possible Mueller has cultivated other cooperators unknown to the public whose plea deals are still under seal. Mueller's office declined comment.Mueller's prosecutors also have met with Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer, but Mueller handed over the case to others in the Justice Department, suggestingThat separate investigation, unrelated to the Trump campaign or Trump's real estate empire, is headed by the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan.Cohen's lawyer, Lanny Davis, saidwhich indicates the special counsel doubts Cohen has anything productive to say about Russian collusion. Materials seized from or provided by Cohen played a large role in the Wall Street Journal's recent story about Trump's use of third parties to buy the silence of at least two women he had slept with. It is not clear if the president's actions violated campaign finance laws.Then there is longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone, who is currently under active investigation by Mueller's office."The FBI tried to question my cleaning lady and FBI agents have been seen sifting through my garbage," Stone said at a recent appearance in West Palm Beach, Fla. "Here's what I can tell you:Stone vowed he would not cooperate with Mueller's team against Trump.Though Trump aides have, one by one, cut plea deals with Mueller, none of their guilty pleas has had anything to do with Russian hacking or interference in the 2016 election, which is what Mueller is supposed to be investigating. Flynn, Papadopoulos, Manafort and Gates all pleaded guilty to other crimes.And with all these Trump associates talking, it would appear the noose is growing tighter around Trump -- or so goes the conventional wisdom inside the Beltway.It's an assumption unsupported by facts, however. The evidence so far indicates that their cooperation has not been anywhere near as devastating to Trump as his detractors have portrayed it.Page, who also has been subjected to multiple interviews with FBI agents and appearances before Mueller's grand jury, has denied any role in Russian interference in the campaign. He called the investigation a "witch hunt" in a recent RealClearInvestigations interview, while adding that Mueller has not told him to expect an indictment.