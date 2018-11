© screenshot



The Justice Department said Mondaywhether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged in a sealed case, even after an accidental filing in an unrelated case said he had been accused of a crime.Assistant U.S. Attorney Gordon Kromberg said in a court filing Monday that theBecause the possible charges have not been made public, Kromberg said,"In either event, the government is not required to publicly acknowledge which of those two possibilities happens to be the case with respect to any individual. Because that is precisely what the plaintiff's application seeks with respect to Julian Assange, it should be denied," the filing said.Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has been investigating how WikiLeaks obtained hacked emails from the Democratic National Committee. According to prosecutors, Russian intelligence was responsible for the hack.Assange, who has feared extradition to the U.S., has been living in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012. He's been a controversial figure since 2010, when WikiLeaks began publishing classified government documents.