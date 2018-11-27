We would like to wish you all a Happy Holiday Season and our very best to you for 2019.
Wait... did we say holiday?!
Yes, we know, world events - like SOTT editors - don't do 'holidays'. Just as there's 'no rest for the wicked', those paying attention to an increasingly crazy world don't catch much of a 'break'. The global descent into chaos, division and polarization taxes us all with feelings of doom and gloom and a sense that there's nothing to be grateful for.
But if we reflect honestly, and refocus our priorities for a moment, we realize that there is always something to be grateful for. Be it close family and friends with whom we can enjoy respite from the lies and corruption, or just the knowledge that, no matter how hard the destructive forces try, they will never erase truth and love from this world as long as we keep it alive in our own hearts.
We at SOTT are proud of what we've been able to accomplish this year, not just on the English-language website Sott.net, but right across our multi-lingual media platform, and we are ever-mindful that it would not be possible without the contributions, feedback and messages of support from our readers and supporters. Without it, frankly, we too would feel without hope!
So as we bid farewell to 2018, here's our annual run-down of SOTT media operations over the past year, followed by information about how you can get your copy of the 2019 SOTT calendar and other SOTT merchandise.
Our flagship radio show on current events, now entering its seventh year, and previously broadcast as Behind the Headlines, re-launched this year as NewsReal with Joe & Niall. Still broadcast 'in-house' on radio.sott.net on Sundays, where listeners from all over the world tune in and participate in the discussion, it's now additionally published in video format. If you haven't yet, check out and subscribe to the NewsReal Youtube channel! We invested in studio equipment to make this happen, but we're not done yet: we plan to further develop a kick-ass studio set-up for more and better shows. With your help, we can make this happen!
Our Saturday radio show, The Truth Perspective, was this year re-focused to holding weekly discussions - including interviews with authors and academics - on a range of philosophical, scientific and religious issues that impact or underpin the tremendous changes people and planet are going through in these times. Our goal here is to cover ground-breaking research, analyzing and summarizing content that you wish you could read and research yourself if you had the time to do it. So we welcome your suggestions of books and topics you'd like us to discuss!
The Health and Wellness Show, broadcast weekly on Fridays, continues to go from strength to strength, increasing listenership as it discusses the latest research findings on a variety of topics crucial for your health, your critical thinking, coping with stress, and much more. Among our popular interviews this year were those with NeurOptimal founder Valdeane Brown, renowned research scientist Stephanie Seneff, and carnivore dieters Phil Escott and Mikhaila Peterson.
In other languages, our Spanish- and German-language radio shows on current events are still going strong, reaching ever-larger audiences. With the exception of the Spanish radio show - which is broadcast directly on Youtube and brings together voices from across the Spanish-speaking world - all of these weekly shows are broadcast in-house on radio.Sott.net, and all past shows are available for download at this archive on Sott.net.
If you haven't tuned in yet, you're missing out!
Now entering its sixth year, our monthly Earth Changes Summary video compilations keep you up-to-date on the shocking extent of extreme weather, planetary upheaval and cosmic activity that continues emerging in, on, and around the planet.
We have published some 575 Sott Focus articles so far this year, about half of which is fully original content by Sott.net editors and guest contributors, and half republished (with additional commentary) from other sources. This reflects a change made this year to our homepage layout: we decided that distinguishing 'Focus' from 'Best of the Web' had become redundant because all articles at the top of the page are obviously ones we want to focus readers' attention on!
In addition to the new NewsReal video format, we made many other behind-the-scenes technical improvements this year, including upgrading our web and mail servers. Now that our infrastructure is ready for even more growth, we'll be rolling out some new web site features in 2019 - see below!
SOTT.net and YOUR contribution
Over the years, we've held a number of fundraisers for specific goals, and the response has always been very positive; obviously, many people do appreciate our work. YOUR contributions - whether as direct donations or product purchases - keep us up-and-running on a daily basis, and we are immensely thankful for all the help we can get. What you have helped us accomplish over the past two decades is amazing. Thanks to you, and in spite of the Internet censors throttling our reach on Google and social media, Sott.net registered an average of 3.8 million unique visitors a month this year.
Together, we are making a difference!
Nevertheless, we aren't resting on our laurels...
In 2019, we hope be able to continue and give you:
- More original SOTT articles
- More original SOTT videos
- More of the great analysis of currents events that you've come to expect
- A renewed focus on social media to help you spread the word
- New web site features, including the most-requested: you'll be able to easily find your old comments and be notified of new replies
All of this highlights how important YOUR SUPPORT is. The Fight Against Lies goes on and we very much need your help to keep the lighthouse going until we reach that point where knowledge and awareness goes exponential, at which point, that genuinely Happy New Year we all hope for might become a reality. This is why your help now is more important than ever.
And so, before the end of the fiscal year, we would just like to remind you that if you have a bit of extra income this year, donating to SOTT, a program of Quantum Future Group, Inc., a U.S. non-profit organization, is tax-deductible in the US. Wouldn't you rather give your money to a good cause, to the fight for truth and real news, than have it funding war, corruption and fake news?
Make your (tax-deductible in the US) donation today. You can send a check or money-order by mail to:
SOTT/Quantum Future Group, Inc.Or you can donate via Credit Card or Paypal. (For direct bank transfer details, please feel free to contact us.)
295 Scratch Branch Road
Otto, NC 28763
USA
The SOTT Calendar 2019
Thanks to the creative talents of SOTT.net editor Damian Assels, we are excited to reveal the brand new, unique 2019 SOTT.net full-size calendar, which this year features a selection of images and descriptions of major recent events that had significance, directly or indirectly, for every single person on the planet. It is designed to serve as a reminder of where we, the human race, have been and where we are today, and in that way provoke reflection on where we might be headed.
Check it out!
**** Anyone who donates 30 US dollars (or 30 EUR) or more will receive a calendar. And for other goodies, check the box below! ****
(NOTE: If you wish to receive the calendar or any of the other offered items below, please use the form below to make your donation. Just follow the steps, enter the information required, and the products are yours!)
Another way to contribute is to visit our stores and purchase one of our many books or a DVD set for yourself or as a gift for your loved ones.
All our books and DVDs are listed on QFG's Online Store and Pilule Rouge, and are also available on Amazon.com, Amazon.fr, Amazon.de, Amazon.es, Amazon.it, and Amazon.co.uk, in paperback and electronic format.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, dear readers, and let's keep shining the light for as long as we can!
Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year to all. May 2019 bring you all good health, much love and even more knowledge. Onwards and upwards!