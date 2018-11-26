Puppet Masters
Iran claims China's CNPC is replacing France's Total in gas project
Reuters
Sun, 25 Nov 2018 06:30 UTC
"China's CNPC has officially replaced Total in phase 11 of South Pars but it has not started work practically. Talks need to be held with CNPC ... about when it will start operations," Zanganeh told ICANA, without giving further details.
Total, which had a 50.1 percent stake in the project, and CNPC could not immediately be reached for comment.
The French company said in August it had told Iranian authorities it would withdraw from the South Pars gas project after it failed to obtain a waiver from U.S. sanctions against Iran. In May, industry sources said CNPC was ready to take over Total's stake in the project.
The offshore field, which Iran calls South Pars and Qatar calls North Field, holds the world's largest natural gas reserves ever found in one place.
CNPC already holds a 30 percent stake in the giant field, while National Iranian Oil Company subsidiary PetroPars holds the remaining 19.9 percent.
Reader Comments
Quote of the Day
When I tell any Truth it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do.
Recent Comments
People who need to have, and / or ignore signs that say "Do Not Enter When Flooded", must be missing a crucial survival gene from their...
"Singh is hesitant to call the object a UFO because of the skepticism associated with UFO sightings, but he doesn't know how else to explain what...
Of course there's a strong possibility of coming back--either in a body bag, or confined to a wheel chair until the organs all rot--if there's...
To be successful as an artist requires intensive self-promotion. Note how popular culture is full of talentless, yet self-promoting hacks, and at...
"Should he succeed in landing on Mars, he expects to work "nonstop to build the base". There will, he said, be "not much time for leisure. And...
Comment: Financial partnerships are in shake-up mode as sanctions take their bite.