Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said, according to the semi-official news agency ICANA on Sunday."China's CNPC has officially replaced Total in phase 11 of South Pars but it has not started work practically. Talks need to be held with CNPC ... about when it will start operations," Zanganeh told ICANA, without giving further details.Total, which had a 50.1 percent stake in the project, and CNPC could not immediately be reached for comment.In May, industry sources said CNPC was ready to take over Total's stake in the project.CNPC already holds a 30 percent stake in the giant field, while National Iranian Oil Company subsidiary PetroPars holds the remaining 19.9 percent.