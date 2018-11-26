© AFP

At least 20 Afghan police officers were killed when their convoy was ambushed in the western province of Farah, officials say.A spokesman for the provincial police, Muhebullah Muheb, told RFE/RL thatA spokesman at the provincial hospital was quoted as saying thatTwo members of the provincial council, Dadullah Qaneh and Shah Mahmood Naeemi, saidThe convoy came under fire as it was heading to Lash-e Juwayn for the introduction of the newly appointed district police chief, according to a third council member, Abdul Samad Salehi.Taliban spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claimed thatFarah is a sparsely populated province on the border with Iran where the Taliban controls large parts of the countryside.Afghan security forces have struggled to counter attacks from the Taliban and other militant groups since the withdrawal of most NATO combat troops in 2014.President Ashraf Ghani said earlier in November that nearlywhen they took over primary responsibility for Afghanistan's security. During the same period, 58 American were killed, he said.