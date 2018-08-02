© REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani

The victims of Daesh attacks who have fled from the Darzab district of Afghanistan's Jowzjan province have opened up in an interview with Sputnik about what the had to pass through while having encounters with the radical Islamists.According to the victims, Daesh terrorists kill civilians for no reason, force boys to take part in hostilities, and marry young girls.Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering militant insurgency, including that of the Daesh terrorist group and Taliban radical movement.