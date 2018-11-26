Independent Russian gas producer Novatek has announced the"The Arc7 ice-class LNG tanker Vladimir Rusanov successfully reloaded an LNG cargo delivered from the Yamal LNG facility at Sabetta to the lower ice-class designated tanker Pskov, which will deliver the reloaded cargo to customers in North-West Europe," Novatek said.said Novatek's Deputy Board Chairman Lev Feodosyev. He explained that it allows for the optimization of transport costs "by decreasing the travel distance of the Arc7 ice-class tankers and to ensure timely offloading of LNG from Yamal LNG project."Novatek earlier announcedThe $27 billion Yamal LNG project began operations last December and has already shipped two million tons of the liquefied fuel.Currently, Novatek ships LNG from two trains with a total capacity of about 11 million tons per annum. The launch of the third stage with a capacity of 5.5 million tons per year is planned for the beginning of 2019.In September, Novatek announced plans for one additional line able to produce a million tons of LNG per year. Besides Novatek, Yamal