Strasbourg European election poster uses Trumps face to 'motivate' voters
Mon, 26 Nov 2018 10:56 UTC
Posters of the US president with a European flag plastered over his face have been appearing in the French city.
"This time, I will register myself and vote," the poster reads.
The advert, organised by Strasbourg city council, attempts to put fear into voters' minds at the prospect of populists like Trump gaining ground in Europe.
"It is normal that Strasbourg (as co-host of the European Parliament) plays a role to get citizens to register for the election," said Jean-François Lanneluc, director of communications at Strasbourg city council.
"Europe remains a kind of model to support against the isolationist temptations that Trump embodies."
Strasbourg, like the rest of Europe, will go to the polls at the end of May 2019 to elect their MEPs.
The 2014 European Parliament elections saw historically low voter turnout, averaging at 42.61% across Europe and 42.43% in France.
The Woolsey Fire in Malibu, California, November 10, 2018
When I tell any Truth it is not for the sake of convincing those who do not know it but for the sake of defending those who do.
- William Blake
A populist is not necessarily an isolationist, because what Trump is attempting to do for America isn't necessarily what's needed for Europe. And, for the most part, voters throughout Europe can see this, which is why they've been voting for populists in their droves: