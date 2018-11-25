© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With the blizzard and Arctic front crushing temperature and snow records across the US and Canada, here are the final numbers, and this coupled with the new (Fourth National Climate Assessment) released out of the US, somehow record cold was caused by residual heat and claimed as a one off event. Now a second blistering Arctic front before winter set to crush cold records in southern Mexico and Cuba. These are the top snow and cold records broken during the Thanksgiving 2018 blizzard.