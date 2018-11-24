© Louise LeGresley/Moment RF



Cats are strict carnivores

© Emmanuelle Bonzami/EyeEm



Cat owners have been advised they could risk breaking the law if they force their pets into veganism.A spokesman said while dogs were omnivores and could theoretically survive on a vegetarian diet, cats were carnivores and needed meat.The warning comes after the National Pet Show in Birmingham earlier this month showcased the latest in vegan pet food and non-meat alternatives,too.The spokesman for the RSPCA added: "and depend on some very specific nutrients that are found in meat including taurine, vitamin A and arachidonic acid so can become seriously ill if they are fed a vegetarian or vegan diet."Last night a world-renowned expert on animal nutrition said that she had treated one cat that was so weak from the strict vegan diet that its owner was feeding it that it was unable to stand.Marge Chandler, a clinical nutritionist based in Glasgow and university lecturer, said she had to hospitalise the animal which was severely under-sized and a substantial amount of its fur missing. She then refused to release it until the owner agreed to feed it a diet that included meat. She said it is "crucial" a cat's diet includes at least 20 per cent meat protein.These products use vegetable protein derived from soya, wheat, maize, rice and beet pulp substituted with synthetic vitamins and amino acids naturally found in meat.Damian Eadie, director of Benevo which specialises in plant-based pet food, said yesterday that the business he founded 13 years ago is growing and that he was in discussions with major retailers about stocking its products.