© Global Look Press / Werner Otto

The European Union took the first step on Wednesday toward fining Italy after ruling that the country's spending drive violates the bloc's fiscal rules. Brussels has rejected Rome's budget plan for 2019.Brussels has repeatedly voiced concerns over Rome's borrow-and-spend plans, warning the Italian government that it could trigger another debt crisis that would hurt them all.According to EU regulations, a member country's public debt cannot be higher than 60 percent of its gross domestic product, or - if it is - has to be falling towards 60 percent at a satisfactory pace.Rome has argued that boosting growth is the best way to bring down Italy's debt-to-GDP ratio of over 130 percent.Italy could now face penalties from the European Union if it does not adjust its budget. Member countries may be sanctioned for breaching EU spending rules.According to Salvini, fines against Italy would be "disrespectful." "We are convinced about the numbers in our budget. We will talk about it in a year's time," he added.