© Reuters / Ammar Awad

A Moroccan woman living in Al Ain stands accused of dismembering her boyfriend and serving his cooked remains in a rice-and-meat dish known as machboos to a group of construction labourers working near her house.Yet to be brought before a courtroom, the woman is facing a slew of charges for butchering her lover, according to Al Ain Public Prosecution.The case came to light when the victim's brother went looking for his sibling at the couple's home and allegedlyThe brother, an Ajman resident, reported his findings to police after filing a missing persons report in January.When the brother confronted the accused that his brother was missing, the woman denied any knowledge of his whereabouts and contended that she threw them out of their shared living quarters after finding out about his wedding plans to another woman.Al Ain Prosecution sources confirmed on Tuesday to Gulf News that the woman was arrested months after the killing occurred.Sources in Al Ain Police declined to release further details in the dismemberment noting that the case is ongoing.During questioning, when police presented the woman with evidence, sources told Gulf News that she collapsed and confessed that she murdered her lover for revenge.The woman was sent to hospital for medical tests to diagnose her mental condition.During investigation, the woman in her 30's told police she wanted revenge for being dumped after seven years of financially providing for him. The victim was in his 20's.The woman is said to have confessed to police that she used her blender to mince her lover's flesh then cook it to serve in the dish, which is similar to biryani.The case is still with public prosecution.