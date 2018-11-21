Hillary, Chelsea and Bill Clinton at a Clinton Foundation event

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Tuesday that House Republicans plan to hear testimony on Dec. 5 from the prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General Jeff Sessions to probe alleged wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation.

Meadows, who is chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations, told Hill.TV's Rising that it's time to "circle back" to U.S. Attorney General John Huber's investigation with the Justice Department into whether the Clinton Foundation engaged any improper activities.

"Mr. [John] Huber with the Department of Justice and the FBI has been having an investigation - at least part of his task was to look at the Clinton Foundation and what may or may not have happened as it relates to improper activity with that charitable foundation, so we've set a hearing date for December the 5th," he told Hill.TV during an interview on Wednesday.

Meadow's said the committee plans to delve into a number of Republicans concerns surrounding the foundation, including whether any tax-exempt proceeds for personal gain and whether the Foundation complied with IRS laws.

Sessions appointed Huber last year to work in tandem with the Justice Department to look into conservative claims of misconduct at the FBI and review several issues surrounding the Clintons. This includes Hillary Clinton's ties to a Russian nuclear agency and concerns about the Clinton Foundation.

Huber's work has remained shrouded in mystery. The White House has released little information about Huber's assignment other than Session's address to Congress saying his appointed should address concerns raised by Republicans.

But Meadows said the committee thinks it's time Huber gives an update to Congress about his findings, and expects him to be one of the witnesses at the hearing.

Meadows also added that his committee is also trying to secure testimonies from whistleblowers who could have more information about potential improprieties surrounding the Clinton Foundation.

"We're just now starting to work with a couple of whistleblowers that would indicate that there is a great probability, a significant improper activity that's happening in and around the Clinton Foundation," he said.

The Foundation meanwhile has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

This move marks House Republicans' last-ditch effort to pursue their concerns surrounding the Clinton Foundation before Democrats take back the House in January.