© AP/Adel Hana



A photographer with the Associated Press was shot in the leg on Monday, possibly by an Israeli sniper, while covering a protest in Gaza.Witnesses and medical officials told AP that their cameraman was wounded. His colleagues said that it appeared that the gunfire that struck Rashid came from the Israeli side of the border.The photographer,was struck in the leg during weekly protests on the Israeli border called the "Great March of Return," which typically sees most of its weekly activity on Fridays. The demonstration calls for the right of return of Palestinians who have been forced off their indigenous lands.As of November 12, some 210 Palestinians, including reporters, have been killed during the protests, and more than 18,000 people have been shot, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.According to AP,AP added. He has been contributing to the outlet for more than a decade and a half. Israel's military said that it is investigating the shooting.