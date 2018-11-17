Cyclone Gaja claims lives of 4 workers

Four construction workers were killed in a landslide at Chinnapallam in Kodaikanal on Friday night. Ravi(50), Rajendran (50), Karthi (21) and Soundarrajan(40) of Salem lost their lives in the tragic incident, said officials.

Rescue operation has been delayed as uprooted trees trees fell on the road. The officials were making efforts to recover the bodies.

According to officials, the Gaja cyclone has created a lot of damage in Dindigul district and Kodaikanal was also badly hit.