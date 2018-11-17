Earth Changes
Cyclone Gaja: Four workers killed in landslide in Tamil Nadu, India
The New Indian Express
Sat, 17 Nov 2018 19:14 UTC
Rescue operation has been delayed as uprooted trees trees fell on the road. The officials were making efforts to recover the bodies.
According to officials, the Gaja cyclone has created a lot of damage in Dindigul district and Kodaikanal was also badly hit.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- 'Judgement Day' nears: Analyst on why Clinton may finally end up behind bars
- Mounting electoral pressure may push Israel into new Gaza attack say analysts
- In creating an EU army, could Europe easily get rid of American political diktat?
- Israel says it's capable of taking out S-300 and S-400, but won't do this
- It's a 'migrant tsunami': Tijuana mayor threatens deportation of US-bound migrants amid tensions, clashes
- Israel: PM Netanyahu takes over the defense minister job portfolio
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Cyclone Gaja: Four workers killed in landslide in Tamil Nadu, India
- Two-headed deer: Hunter makes bizarre kill
- 'Distinct whiff of snake oil' - The truth about DNA fitness tests
- 'Spygate' figure Joseph Mifsud - once rumored to be dead - resurfaces, willing to testify before Senate
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- A 'massive sinkhole' opens up in Greenville, South Carolina
- Fire breaks out at Moscow refinery with 10 meter high flames and black plumes of smoke
- Department of Education slammed for sex assault definition change promoting due process
- Jordan Peterson: In Amsterdam, pressure to add 'an extra guest' to my campus gig
- Canyons flowing from Mars' craters likely caused by catastrophic flood events
- US pressures Iraq to resume oil exports from Kirkuk
- New report reveals US water suppliers cover up spikes in hormone-disrupting herbicide contamination
- Saudis still lying: Turkish daily says audio proves latest Saudi explanation is another cover-up
- 'Judgement Day' nears: Analyst on why Clinton may finally end up behind bars
- Mounting electoral pressure may push Israel into new Gaza attack say analysts
- In creating an EU army, could Europe easily get rid of American political diktat?
- Israel says it's capable of taking out S-300 and S-400, but won't do this
- It's a 'migrant tsunami': Tijuana mayor threatens deportation of US-bound migrants amid tensions, clashes
- Israel: PM Netanyahu takes over the defense minister job portfolio
- 'Spygate' figure Joseph Mifsud - once rumored to be dead - resurfaces, willing to testify before Senate
- US pressures Iraq to resume oil exports from Kirkuk
- Saudis still lying: Turkish daily says audio proves latest Saudi explanation is another cover-up
- Poroshenko on his way out? Putin says no peaceful resolution until Ukraine has new president
- Gaza ceasefire back in place, but Hamas warns Tel Aviv: 'Don't test us'
- NATO's military buildup and exercises along Russia's borders is no joke, or is it?
- Israeli media forced to admit the truth: 'Russia has made clear' that status quo of Syria strikes 'gone'
- Avigdor Lieberman wants to give war a chance
- Reports claim CIA 'concludes with high confidence' Saudi Crown Prince ordered Khashoggi murder
- 'Wait and see': Russia isn't interested in joining new OPEC-led oil output cuts
- Canadian federal government issues permanent postal ban on hate speech publication
- ADL: American Jews are a resource Israel 'can't afford to squander'
- US senators seek to stop arms sales to Saudis... after killing similar Bahrain bill
- 'Germany can't accept being treated like an occupied country' - Former Chancellor Schroeder
- What the fox? Russian woman rides Moscow metro with unusual furry friend
- Two-headed deer: Hunter makes bizarre kill
- Fire breaks out at Moscow refinery with 10 meter high flames and black plumes of smoke
- Department of Education slammed for sex assault definition change promoting due process
- Jordan Peterson: In Amsterdam, pressure to add 'an extra guest' to my campus gig
- New report reveals US water suppliers cover up spikes in hormone-disrupting herbicide contamination
- Argentine military confirms ARA San Juan submarine, missing for 1 year, found deep in Atlantic
- Officer emerges unscathed as motorist wildly opens fire during traffic stop
- Serena Williams claims not to remember confrontation with US Open umpire
- 'It robs your life': Doctors mistakenly removes woman's 2 healthy kidneys
- Artificial intelligence could contribute $16 trillion to global GDP by 2030
- One dead, dozens injured as hundreds of thousands begin spontaneous protests across France against rising taxes
- 'I know I'm not getting asylum': Caravan migrants admit they're just looking for jobs
- Violence erupts as Tijuana residents confront migrant caravan members
- Do parents make a difference? A nature vs. nurture public debate in London
- Protests over fuel prices threaten to bring France to a standstill
- Is discussing this article sexual harassment?
- Women in Russia sue National Guard for not being allowed to serve as snipers
- Is Trump right about 'excellent' US wine? Watch surprising results of RT's blind taste test in Paris
- Indonesian teens are now getting drunk on boiled tampon juice
- 536 AD: Plague, famine, drought, cold, and a mysterious fog that lasted 18 months
- Ancient underwater ruins found off coast of Spain
- Missing piece of Antikythera Mechanism discovered on Aegean seabed
- Ten lies we're told to justify the slaughter of 20 million in the First World War
- Long lost depiction of Jesus offers totally different portrayal as curly headed & clean shaven
- 2,100-year-old pit containing a mini "Terracotta Army" discovered in China
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War
- Archaeologists unearth 4,500-year-old 'untouched' tomb in Egypt
- Striking 100yo audio of moment WWI's guns fell silent
- Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Oldest rock art possibly discovered in Borneo cave
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Canyons flowing from Mars' craters likely caused by catastrophic flood events
- 'Just like riding a bike' - why don't we forget how?
- Atacama Desert's unprecedented rains are lethal to microbes
- Shocker: Lab-grown human kidneys surprisingly yield rogue brain and muscle cells
- NASA learns more about the asteroid 'Oumuamua as it leaves the solar system
- From China with might: Military expert breaks down technology behind latest Chinese aircraft
- Scientists have changed the way we officially measure a kilogram
- Hemimastigotes: Scientists discover new branch on the tree of life
- Seismic study reveals huge amount of water is dragged into Earth's interior
- A Fukushima waiting to happen? Nuclear waste stockpiles on California fault line threaten the US
- Giant impact crater found under Greenland ice, possibly 12,000 years old - UPDATE
- NASA says human flights to Mars could take place in 25 years if radiation shielding technology created
- China creates nuke-powered fake sun that burns hotter than the real deal
- Russia unveils reusable nuclear rocket engine for Mars mission: 'Elon Musk is using old tech'
- How an outsider in Alzheimer's research bucked the prevailing theory (and he's probably right)
- Bread-crust bubbles: Scientists discover new type of volcanic ash
- Autonomic nervous system directly controls stem cell proliferation, study shows
- Biggest sex differences study ever confirms men more interested in systems, women more interested in people
- Heavy weather: Earth to be battered by 'dark matter hurricane' for next million years
- NASA scientist: Lack of sunspots to bring record cold
- Cyclone Gaja: Four workers killed in landslide in Tamil Nadu, India
- A 'massive sinkhole' opens up in Greenville, South Carolina
- Best of the Web: California wildfires: Death toll rises to 71, over 1,000 missing, 50,000 people remain evacuated, over 7000 buildings destroyed - Camp Fire becomes deadliest in state's history - UPDATES
- 5-day-old girl dies after family pit bull attack in crib in Citrus County, Florida
- At least 7 killed as powerful snowstorm blasts across huge swath of US
- Mid-Hudson Valley hit by early snowstorm with up to 14 inches measured
- Floods and landslides in San Martín, Huánuco and Cusco, Peru
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Out of season climate chaos
- Pre-winter storm dumps 9 inches of snow in parts of Massachusetts
- Cyclone 'Gaja' makes landfall in south India, kills 11 people
- Double trouble: Twin tornadoes touchdown in Turkey
- Heavy snowfall in Turkey - up to 2 feet
- Strong and shallow M6.2 earthquake hits Solomon Islands
- Climate scientists admit to critical errors in study of how fast the oceans are warming
- Close to year's worth of rain inundates Kuwait City with severe flooding - 3rd flood event this month
- Early season snow storm dumps at least 7 inches in parts of east-central Missouri
- Record breaking snowfall for parts of the ArkLaMiss region
- Italian supervolcano Campi Flegrei could be rumbling towards a colossal eruption
- California wildfires: Sheriff releases names of missing - death toll stands at 56
- Central Pennsylvania residents report loud booms, shaking
- Blue meteor fireball streaks over Texas, sonic boom reported
- 'Kaboom!': Residents report loud boom in Natchez, Mississippi
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- 'Distinct whiff of snake oil' - The truth about DNA fitness tests
- The evidence against carbohydrates gets stronger
- The Endocannabinoid system: Most medical schools don't train students about the second largest neurotransmitter system
- Barbara Loe Fisher: Pediatricians turn Well Baby Checkups into vaccine battlegrounds
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Importance of Vitamin B1: Thiamine
- Veganism backlash? These women swear by a meat-based diet
- Britain's first court case against 5G wireless technology — And the people won
- Despite opioid epidemic intensifying, FDA approves painkiller 1,000X more powerful than morphine
- Canola oil acts like battery acid on your heart - Here are some good alternatives
- The health benefits of organ meats
- Flashback: Vegetarians are 'less healthy and have a lower quality of life than meat-eaters', scientists say
- New meta-study suggests testosterone therapy helps relieve depression in men
- Your tax dollars at work: Canadian government invests $150 million in vegan protein development
- University of Toronto to implement total smoking ban on campuses
- New research makes the weak claim that coffee reduces diabetes risk
- How the CDC uses fear and manipulated data to hype up demand for flu vaccines
- Poverty tied to worse heart health among U.S. teens
- CDC investigating burst of possible new cases of polio-like paralysis, as mystery persists
- List of 390 drugs that can affect blood glucose levels
- Smart cities - dumb people. 5G's corporate holy grail
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: 5 Easy Pieces: How the Big 5 Personality Traits Impact Who We Are, and Who We Can Become
- Soundscape: The importance of sound and silence
- Shamans 'astronauts of inner space'
- New study on schadenfreude sheds light on darker side of humanity
- Loneliness is bad for the brain
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Large cash advance for 'What Happened 2' ahead of 2020 presidential run
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
Quote of the Day
For the great enemy of the truth is very often not the lie - deliberate, contrived and dishonest - but the myth - persistent, persuasive, and unrealistic. Too often we hold fast to the clichés of our forebears. We subject all facts to a prefabricated set of interpretations. We enjoy the comfort of opinion without the discomfort of thought.
Recent Comments
Woe isme, what ism shall it be, today tomorrow was it the same as yesterday, what schism might occur to some ism tomorrow, will it be for some...
Slowly increasing oil production is a way to prepare for extremely high oil prices that may take place in a very short time frame and take all the...
I read a good book by the pediatrician Robert S. Mendelsohn called How to Raise a Healthy Child in Spit of your Doctor. One of the things he talks...
Here in Australia we have the no jab no play/pay and recently it’s become law that you must take your child for a ‘health check’ (whatever the...
Sounds like they’d prefer to use the Salem witch trials as a template, with possession of a male organ instead of witchcraft as the crime.