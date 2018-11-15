monopoly
© REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration
Millennials, generation snowflake, or the 'no house, no money, just avocado' young people who brought you hipsters, are now being derided by toy giant Hasbro with its new edition of every capitalist's favorite board game Monopoly.

Hasbro took the potentially risky tongue-in-cheek cheap shot at the 22-35-year-old demographic via a medium that most of them would probably only enjoy ironically over an overpriced craft beer at their local dive bar.

Rich Uncle Pennybags (the Monopoly man, to the uninitiated) appears wearing earphones, sunglasses and proudly showing off his participation medal, hammering almost every clichéd trope imaginable in one obnoxious caricature.

In Monopoly for Millennials, instead of money (don't be silly), players collect 'experience points' in a parody of the modern workplace that might hit just a little too close to home for recent graduates.

The much-loved car, ship, top hat and thimble player pieces have been replaced with a camera, a pair of sunglasses and the now-ubiquitous hashtag, because property and prosperity is overrated, apparently.

"Money doesn't always buy a great time," reads the game's description. "But experiences, whether they're good - or weird - last forever."

"Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!" the blurb reads.

As was surely anticipated, Hasbro has received a lot of flak on social media over its latest Monopoly iteration, garnering much-coveted online outrage which almost inevitably saves heaps of cash on marketing spend.

Hasbro defended its decision to create such an intentionally inflammatory version of the game in a statement to Fortune (fittingly).

"We created Monopoly for Millennials to provide fans with a lighthearted game that allows millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them," the company explained. "Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your 'side hustle' selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!"