Millennials, generation snowflake, or the 'no house, no money, just avocado' young people who brought you hipsters, are now being derided by toy giant Hasbro with its new edition of every capitalist's favorite board game Monopoly.Rich Uncle Pennybags (the Monopoly man, to the uninitiated) appears wearing earphones, sunglasses and proudly showing off his participation medal, hammering almost every clichéd trope imaginable in one obnoxious caricature.The much-loved car, ship, top hat and thimble player pieces have been replaced with a camera, a pair of sunglasses and the now-ubiquitous hashtag, because property and prosperity is overrated, apparently."Money doesn't always buy a great time," reads the game's description. "But experiences, whether they're good - or weird - last forever.""Adulting is hard. You deserve a break from the rat race!" the blurb reads.As was surely anticipated, Hasbro has received a lot of flak on social media over its latest Monopoly iteration, garnering much-coveted online outrage which almost inevitably saves heaps of cash on marketing spend.Hasbro defended its decision to create such an intentionally inflammatory version of the game in a statement to Fortune (fittingly).