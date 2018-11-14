Overcast weather is expected in the Oriental, Saiss, Rif, and Mediterranean regions. The southeast and Atlas region will experience thunderstorms and rain showers.Moderate to strong winds will sweep the eastern and southeastern regions.The temperature lows today are between 6 and 11 degrees Celsius in the Oriental, the Atlas and Southeastern slopes; between 11 and 16 degrees Celsius in Saiss, Souss, the Atlantic plains, and the northern and southern provinces; and between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius in the far south.The temperature highs today are between 11 and 16 degrees C in the Oriental, the interior and southeastern plains; between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius in Saiss, Souss, Atlantic, northern and central slopes; and between 21 and 26 degrees Celsius in the southern provinces.Stable to high sea levels are forecasted on the Mediterranean, Strait of Gibraltar, Tangier, and Tarfaya on the Atlantic.