melania
Social media users aren't quite sure what to make of the historically unprecedented news that the First Lady was trying to publicly call the shots on White House staffing policy amid reports that John Bolton aide Mira Ricardel would be fired after a spat with Melania Trump.

A former Trump aide has told Politico that the unrest which has broken out inside the White House after last week's midterm elections is comparable to an episode of the Maury Povich Show, adding that "the only thing that's missing is a paternity test."

First Lady Melania Trump made headlines on Tuesday after a FLOTUS spokesperson cryptically stated that Melania felt that Bolton advisor Mira Ricardel "no longer deserves the honor of serving in this White House." Later, two unnamed White House officials told NBC News that Trump chief of staff John Kelly may also be on his way out after clashing with Melania by denying her requests to promote her aides.

With the White House itself providing little information on Melania's suspected quarrels with Ricardel and Kelly, speculation has become rife on social media.

Some users attacked the first lady, going after her over her suspected lack of experience in national security matters which would justify her interference in White House hiring policy. Others suggested that Melania was suffering from delusions of grandeur, and sees herself as 'Queen' rather than First Lady, or has simply watched too many episodes of House of Cards.

Others pointed out that it hasn't been made clear whether Ricardel had really been fired, and that Melania Trump's public scuffle with staffers was part of a general situation of chaos at the White House.

Some resorted to wishful thinking, suggesting that perhaps the spat will lead to hawkish Trump national security adviser John Bolton getting fired instead.

Not everyone is pessimistic, however, with Dilbert creator Scott Adams suggesting the news wasn't such a big deal compared to previous fearmongering by Trump's opponents.