A newborn baby was killed by a monkey after it snatched the infant from his mother's arms in India.The woman, called Neha, had been breastfeeding her 12-day-old son Arush when the animal came into her home on the outskirts of Agra on Monday, the Times of India reports.The victim's father Yogesh, an auto-rickshaw driver, told the newspaper that they chased the monkey.The animal eventually left the baby on a neighbour's roof - but by then, it was too late.'The main door of the house was open, and my wife was breastfeeding out son, suddenly a monkey barged inside our house and grabbed the child by his neck,' Yogesh told the Times of India.'Before Neha could understand anything, the monkey took away our son.'After a chase, the monkey left our son on a neighbour's roof but it was too late, Arush was heavily bleeding and had no pulse.'They took the baby to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead, the father added.The infant was the couple's only child. They have been married for two years.