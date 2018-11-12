© Sputnik / Aleksandr Kryazhev



During runoff elections for the head of the Siberian Republic of Khakassia, voters were asked to mark if they were for or against Communist Party candidate Valentin Konovalov, the only one on the ballot. After votes were tallied on Sunday, the41.1 percent of participants voted against the 30-year-old politician.The vote went on without serious violations and there were no grounds to declare it invalid, the electoral body reported."We came up with a constructive program. Our whole team and our candidate did well. Valentin Konovalov has won. Now, we're going to fulfill the plan we offered the people," Communist Party leader, Gennady Zyuganov, said.The first round of the election was held in the republic on September 9, with Konovalov (44.81 percent) beating the incumbent head of republic and member of the ruling United Russia Party, Viktor Zimin (32.42 percent), by around 12 percent. A runoff was then declared as neither candidate had crossed the 50 percent threshold.While the runoff was initially scheduled to be held on September 23, it was delayed after Zimin withdrew from the race due to poor health.The two other contenders - Aleksandr Myakhar from the Party of Growth and Fair Russia's Andrey Filyagin - also decided to skip the second round, leaving Konovalov as the single option.