There's only one solution left, inflation.

James G. Rickards is the editor of Strategic Intelligence. He is an American lawyer, economist, and investment banker with 35 years of experience working in capital markets on Wall Street. His work is regularly featured in the Financial Times, Evening Standard, New York Times, The Telegraph, and Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and he is frequently a guest on BBC, RTE Irish National Radio, CNN, NPR, CSPAN, CNBC, Bloomberg, Fox. He has contributed as an advisor on capital markets to the U.S. intelligence community, and at the Office of the Secretary of Defense in the Pentagon. Rickards is the author of The New Case for Gold (April 2016), and three New York Times best sellers, The Death of Money (2014), Currency Wars (2011), The Road to Ruin (2016) from Penguin Random House.

Those who focus on the U.S. national debt (and I'm one of them) keep wondering how long this debt levitation act can go on., with the exception of the immediate aftermath of the Second World War. At least in 1945, the U.S. had won the war and our economy dominated world output and production. Today, we have the debt without the global dominance.The U.S. has always been willing to increase debt to fight and win a war, but the debt was promptly scaled down and contained once the war was over. Today, there is no war comparable to the great wars of American history, and yet the debt keeps growing.In a new Weekly Standard article, the celebrated James Grant of Grant's Interest Rate Observer reviews not only the current debt and deficit situation but provides an overview of the U.S. national debt since George Washington and Alexander Hamilton.Grant makes the point that the debt has been increased and decreased on a regular basis butHe points out that it took the United States 193 years to accumulate its first trillion dollars of federal debt. And amazingly, thatGrant also describes how these historic debt management efforts have been bipartisan.Republicans Harding and Coolidge reduced the debt; the Democrat Andrew Jackson actually eliminated the debt in 1836.The article lays out the big picture and the likelihood of a U.S. debt crisis sooner rather than later.And it looks like annual deficits will exceed the trillion dollar level as soon as next year when projected spending is factored in.With growth now fading after the Trump tax cut boost (there will be no tax cuts in 2019), the debt-to-GDP ratio is now up to 106%, sinceAs Grant points out, the national debt has registered compound annual growth of 8.8%, but only 6.3% for GDP. That's not a sustainable situation. And it's not at all clear that GDP will close the gap.I don't say that to be hyperbolic. I'm not looking to scare people. It's just an honest assessment, based on the numbers.Right now, the United States is roughly $21.6 trillion in debt. Now, a $21.6 trillion debt would be fine if we had a $50 trillion economy. The debt-to-GDP ratio in that example would be about 40%. But we don't have a $50 trillion economy. We have about a $20 trillion economy, which meansWhen is the debt-to-GDP ratio too high? When does a country reach the point that it either turns things around or ends up like Greece?Economists Ken Rogoff and Carmen Reinhart carried out a long historical survey going back 800 years, looking at individual countries, or empires in some cases, that have gone broke or defaulted on their debt.At that point, a dollar of debt yields less than a dollar of output. Debt becomes an actual drag on growth.Again the current U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is 106%. We are deep into the red zone, that is. And we're only going deeper. The U.S. has a 106% debt to GDP ratio, trillion dollar deficits on the way, more spending on the way.We're getting more and more like Greece.How do we get out of it?For elites, there is really only one way out at this point is, and that's inflation. And they're right on one point. Tax cuts won't do it, structural changes to the economy wouldn't do it. Both would help if done properly, but the problem is simply far too large. Growth would have to greatly exceed current levels, and that's just not in the cards.Now, the Fed printed about $4 trillion over the past several years and we barely have had any inflation at all, even though it does appear to be percolating lately. Not enough to satisfy the Fed, but some inflation measures have been on the uptick.The reason we didn't have inflation all that time is becauseThe bottom line is that not even money printing really worked to get inflation moving. Is there anything left in the bag of tricks?There is actually.They could make that new price stick by using the Treasury's gold in Fort Knox and the major U.S. bank gold dealers toThey will be a buyer if the price hits $4,950 per ounce or less and a seller if the price hits $5,050 per ounce or higher. They will print money when they buy and reduce the money supply when they sell via the banks.The point is to cause a generalized increase in the price level.There it is - massive inflation in 15 minutes: the time it takes to vote on the new policy.Don't think this is possible?The first time was in 1933 when President Franklin Roosevelt ordered an increase in the gold price from $20.67 per ounce to $35.00 per ounce, nearly a 75% rise in the dollar price of gold. He did this to break the deflation of the Great Depression, and it worked. The economy grew strongly from 1934-36.The second time was in the 1970s when Nixon ended the conversion of dollars into gold by U.S. trading partners. Nixon did not want inflation, but he got it.Gold went from $35 per ounce to $800 per ounce in less than nine years, a 2,200% increase. U.S. dollar inflation was over 50% from 1977-1981. The value of the dollar was cut in half in those five years.History shows that raising the dollar price of gold is the quickest way to cause general inflation. If the markets don't do it, the government can. It works every time.I'm not saying it's going to happen anytime soon, especially with inflation beginning to show up here and there. But if it doesn't prove sustainable and if we enter a deep recession at some point- which is very likely - the Fed could reach deep into its bag of tricks for the golden inflation cure.