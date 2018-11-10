SOTT Radio
Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
Society's Child
Huge blaze at St. Petersburg mall prompts massive evacuation
RT
Sat, 10 Nov 2018 12:39 UTC
One of the buildings of the popular supermarket chain, 'Lenta,' was engulfed by flames at around 8am local time on Saturday. The inferno raged across an area almost the size of a football field, around 5,000 square meters.
The 24-hour shop was open at the time of the incident. Tass reported that two people were injured, but this has yet to be confirmed by the emergency services.
Emergency services told the media that the fire may have started on the roof of the building, which subsequently collapsed.
Locals took to social media to share dramatic pictures and footage of the blaze. Plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen from various parts of the city.
More than 50 firefighters were sent to battle the fire and managed to bring it under control in around two hours. There is no threat to any other buildings in the area.
Russian shopping centers and public places have been subject to special control and additional checks since tragedy struck at a mall in the western Siberian city of Kemerovo in March. The incident - considered to be the worst of its kind in the country for many years - claimed the lives of 60 people in Kemerovo, the majority of whom were children.
Latest News
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Unidentified vandals hang pig's head on synogogue door in Israel
- Illegal elections: American's speciality
- 6.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Norway's Jan Mayen island
- Discover Aleppo: Syria invites tourists to visit ancient city two years after liberation
- Child abuser who bought girl out on bond after parents win lottery
- 'Our main goal is to end invasion': Taliban seeks talks with US on NATO troop withdrawal
- Syrian forces free hostages from ISIS, launch offensive with Russian special forces
- Best of the Web: Jo Johnson resigns from UK govt, calls for second Brexit referendum
- 'Protect our democracy': Trump slams Dems for trying to steal elections in Florida & Arizona
- Republicans call Arizona vote count into question amid tight race for Senate
- PayPal bans Tommy Robinson for 'promoting hate & violence'
- US demands Iran act like a 'normal' country - but what is a normal country?
- SOTT Focus: Here's a dirty little secret: 'Think tanks' are among the West's top actors in the media disinformation crisis
- Are psychopaths in office at the B.C. legislature? And If not, what's the best voting system to keep things that way?
- Disgusting: Leading editor at Vox defends Antifa siege of Tucker Carlson - then deletes all tweets
- Tragedy strikes twice for California bar shooting survivors - because several of them ALSO witnessed Las Vegas massacre
- US DOJ sues UBS Bank over alleged crisis-era mortgage security fraud
- Migrant caravan undeterred despite facing border bottleneck after Trump tightens asylum rules
- Crushing small businesses: New Amazon-Apple agreement will boot all unauthorized Apple refurbishers off Amazon Marketplace
- Norwegians complain after NATO soldiers in Trident Juncture leave behind 'sh**ty mess'
- Jordan Peterson: My 75-minute explication of evil ... 'What fun is life without a little death?'
- Aegis-equipped Norwegian frigate sinks after colliding with oil tanker on way home from NATO's Trident Juncture war games
- Breadbasket of the world: Russia's grain exports rose more than 54% this year
- Citizen complaints lead to the firing of over 300 police officers in Russia this year
- 40% of UK Millennials would dodge draft if WWIII breaks out
- Swedes slam feminist foreign minister for vilifying Jordan Peterson
- Playground drama: Entitled mom kicks little boy out of public park because he interfered with her girls-only playdate
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Oldest rock art possibly discovered in Borneo cave
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Nazis: A Modern Field Guide
- Talking treason: How corporate America cashed in on Nazi connections
- Scholar unearths journal series lost for over a century: Walt Whitman's guide to 'Manly Health'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- Arthur Balfour was a white supremacist - And an anti-Semite
- Ye olde false-flag terrorist attack: The 'unsolved' Wall Street bombing of 1920
- NATO's Humble Nazi-Inspired Beginnings: How The West Implemented Hitler's Goals
- Evidence of oldest use of olives dating back 4,000 years found in Croatia and Italy
- 300,000-year-old stone tools found in Saudi Arabia, when the area was a lush savannah
- Mysterious tunnel and funeral chamber found beneath Pyramid of the Moon near Mexico City
- Chocolate was a treat 1,500 years earlier than thought
- Horizontal gene transfer: The surprising trick bacteria uses to render drugs useless
- "Space weather": Magnetized winds created in laboratory for first time
- Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us
- Scientists resurrect ancient enzymes
- Astronomers confirm existence of dense clouds of meteor dust orbiting Earth
- Batteryless smart devices closer to reality
- No astronomer has ever seen a blackhole - here are the images of what our telescopes actually capture
- Astronaut captures image of orange light enveloping Earth during rare airglow
- Three asteroids to pass Earth within hours of each other on Saturday, November 10
- 'Large uncertainties': Scientists dismiss Harvard paper's 'alien spacecraft' theory
- China unveils new 'Heavenly Palace' space station as ISS days numbered
- The struggle to visualize climate when most people impose flat Earth conceptions into a three-dimensional atmosphere
- Orphan genes, and the problem they pose for evolution
- Russia plans to set up lunar base inhabited by 'avatar robots' controlled from earth
- The wizard war against humanity and the threat of hidden science
- New giant dinosaur species discovered in Argentina
- Czech Mate - Confirmation of the Younger Dryas impact event
- Overnight sensation Cow supernova reveals "central engine"
- Space agency chief says Russia planning for permanent lunar base by 2030's
- Israeli astronomers speculate that asteroid 'Oumuamua' could actually be alien craft
- Watch as flash flooding causes chunks of bridge to collapse in Israel
- Humpback whale washes ashore at Oceano Dunes, California
- Strong shallow earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits off Tonga
- More flash floods in Jordan kill 11 - Two weeks after flooding killed 21(UPDATE)
- California wildfires: Nine dead in most destructive inferno in a century - Celebrities flee Malibu mansions - UPDATES
- 12 months' worth of rain in 2 days and unexpected snow hit New Zealand's South Island
- National Guard called in to help as rains wreak havoc across Kuwait
- Central US states running 10-20 degrees below normal
- Three pygmy killer whales die after stranding in St Thomas, Jamaica
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: New greenhouse gasses discovered with heavy snow in both hemispheres
- California wildfires triggers evacuation orders for Malibu, Ventura counties
- Sinkhole forces residents out of block of flats in St Albans, UK
- 3 Truckers feared buried by massive landslide on highway in Kashmir
- Wet season rice production down in Laos due to flood
- Best of the Web: USGS seismic data points to 2,000% increase in major earthquakes since 1900
- Major 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Norwegian volcanic island in Arctic Ocean
- Tens of thousands of Butte County residents flee fast-moving wildfire in northern California
- Road closures as spring snow hits South Canterbury, New Zealand
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- BBC Documentary investigates 'The Placebo Effect'
- Ancient cures for modern times: Bridging the health care gap in Australia
- Dr. Davis: 10 reasons to never eat wheat again
- America's Dark Vaccine History: The Pertussis Vaccine Blame Game
- Researchers are uncovering a biochemical basis for the placebo effect opening a Pandora's box for mainstream medicine
- Benefits of exercising in cold weather
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Why is Glycine So...Enticing?
- Is weighing yourself daily the key to weight loss?
- Obesity: Hormonal imbalance, not caloric imbalance, and what to do about it
- Hundreds of birds dead during 5G experiment in The Hague, Netherlands
- Twelve newborns die of mysterious outbreak at hospital in northeast Afghanistan
- Spanish sheep study finds vaccine aluminum in lymph nodes more than a year after injection
- Your gut is your second brain: Optimizing gut flora important for healthy brain
- UK pre-school children hit by wave of highly contagious hand, foot and mouth virus
- Professor Arthur L. Caplan says parents have 'no right' to refuse vaccines for their children
- Government research confirms measles outbreaks are transmitted by the vaccinated
- Vaccine risk deniers target First Amendment
- Doctor: Intermittent fasting and zero carb diets are safe and effective
- Unpublished medical research 'a threat to public health'
- It ain't just wheat! Dozens of food crops treated with pre-harvest Roundup
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- Putin's Orthodoxy: A few words about his religious views, values and spirituality
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
Aegis-equipped Norwegian frigate Helge Ingstad is run aground after colliding with an oil tanker on its way home from NATO's Trident Juncture war games, 8 November 2018
Comment: Other notable fires recently include: