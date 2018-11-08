Speaking on a "pro-women" panel in Sweden's capital on Wednesday, Margot Wallström said that Peterson should "crawl back under the rock he came from," adding that she "can't grasp why people waste so much time on that man." The snide remarks were reported by local media that covered the event.
Comment: At least she's being honest about her ignorance - she has absolutely no idea why people are paying so much attention to Jordan Peterson because Wallström has likely only formed her opinion based on the most fallacious and superficial coverage of his work. It's enough for her to know that Peterson doesn't buy into her feminist shtick - but not why.
Peterson recently visited Sweden to promote the international release of his new book, '12 Rules For Life, an Antidote to Chaos.' The book has been slammed by the left as conservative snake oil and an affront to feminism.
so-called"feminist foreign policy."
Peterson became an overnight sensation after creating a series of YouTube videos in which he decried the Orwellian nature of Canada's Bill C-16, which he said would force Canadians to use gender-neutral pronouns. The clinical psychologist has since become a widely followed lecturer, making a number of meme-famous appearances on television.
Peterson, who maintains an active and often combative Twitter account, has apparently not yet responded to Wallström's fighting words.
Comment: Sweden is burning and ignoramuses like Wallström continue to pour gasoline on the fire.