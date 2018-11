© Reuters / Lawrence Bryant

Democratic candidate for governor in Georgia, Stacey Abrams, has refused to concede the race to her Republican opponent Brian Kemp after widespread allegations of voter suppression put a question mark over the results.Kemp currently holds a small lead over Abrams, but voters in majority black neighborhoods have made numerous complaints about mysteriously broken voting machines, missing power cables and extremely long delays at polling stations, in what many see as an attempt to suppress those likely to vote for Abrams, who is vying to become the first-ever black female governor.With 100 percent of precincts having reported their results, the Associated Press put Kemp at 50.3 percent. If he falls below the 50 percent mark, that would trigger an automatic runoff election between the two in December.It's a situation which many, including former president Jimmy Carter, have criticized as unfair.A couple of weeks before voting day, Kemp was also heard in a leaked recording saying that Abrams' ability to turn people out to vote "continues to concern us, especially if everybody uses and exercises their right to vote."Kemp's campaign has adamantly denied the allegation that Kemp has attempted to suppress any votes, and even fired back with some accusations of their own. Two days before the election, Kemp's office accused Georgia's Democratic Party of attempting to hack the state's voter registration system.Abrams and the party dismissed this as a stunt and "yet another example of abuse of power" by Kemp.Her campaign has estimated that she needs a net gain of 15,000 votes to put Kemp below the 50 percent mark and force a runoff election.