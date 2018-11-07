In Roman antiquity, the camelus (from the Greek word κάμηλος) could come with one hump or two. The single humped camel is commonly called a dromedary. The dromedary was usually from the Arabian Peninsula and the African steppe regions. The two-humped camel was the Bactrian camel (Camelus bactrianus), which generally hailed from the colder desert regions of Asia. There is strong evidence to support the hybridization of these two types as early as the first millennium BCE, which produced a sturdier one-humped animal that could carry about 100 kg more per day.
Camels were commonly known to be used in North Africa, Egypt, and many parts of the ancient Near East. They were highly integral to the incense trade in particular. The elder Pliny (NH 12.32) noted that frankincense had to go through Sabota-Shabwa, capital city of the South Arabian kingdom called Ḥaḍramawt-on camels, and pass through a single gate. Bactrians could carry 220-270 kg between 30-40 km a day, though the ancient historian Diodorus Siculus (2.54.6) suggests over 400 kg. These Bactrian camels were particularly good for carrying freight along the Silk Road in caravans from China in the winter, for instance, but did not do well in heat. They gave hair and milk to traders in addition to their caravan services, but faunal remains would suggest they were not usually eaten along the Silk Road.
Writing in the Augustan era, the geographer Strabo noted that it was the king Ptolemy Philadelphus who had opened up a route to Berenice, so that traders and camels could travel along it. This was done because the Red Sea was itself often unpredictable and difficult to navigate. Berenice and Myos Hormos were the most important of the Red Sea ports, and merchants often used camels to travel to and from Coptos. Thus camels were a pivotal transport link between the Nile region and the Red Sea. Remains of an enclosure near the port at Myos Hormos indicate camels may have been kept there before embarking on the journey to Coptos. Yet osteological evidence for camels within the empire has now expanded our view of these animals to include an area far beyond just the Red Sea region.
new blog post by Dr. Caitlin Green, the historian explores the prevalence of camels across the Roman Mediterranean, based on a number of camel remains excavated in areas such as Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Slovenia and the Balkans. As she notes, the remains are dated to between the first and fifth centuries CE, with many coming from the third century or later. Moreover, Dr. Green remarks on the variant use of different types of camels across the empire: "Recent surveys by both Pigière & Henrotay and Tomczyk indicate that, where identification is possible, the evidence points to dromedaries or Arabian camels being dominant in the western half of Roman Europe whilst Bactrian camels were mainly found in the east, although the split was not absolute-for example, a near-complete skeleton of a Bactrian camel is known from a Roman urban context at Saintes, France, and dromedary remains have been recovered from Kompolt-Kistér, Hungary."
Considering the spotty yet telling osteological remains of camels found across the Roman empire and in Britain, Green concludes the following : "All told, the finds from Greenwich thus seem to fit into the general pattern of Roman-era finds of camel remains across Europe, and there consequently seems little reason not to interpret them in a similar manner, that is to say as evidence of the presence and use of Roman camels, probably primarily as pack animals/beasts of burden. Certainly, if the Romans were willing to transport elephants across the Channel, as they may well have done, then there seems little reason to think that they wouldn't have done the same with camels, particularly given that camels were apparently being fairly widely employed elsewhere in north-western Europe then."
Clearly, our long-held belief that camels were an animal isolated to use in Egypt, Arabia and other parts of the Near East during the Roman period deserves a dromed-ic revision.
