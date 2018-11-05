© Saul Loeb/AFP



Britain says it will press UN Security Council members to take fresh action to end the hostilities in Yemen.Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt in a statement on November 5 saidHe saidHe was not more specific, but UN diplomats told the Reuters news agency thatBritain's call comes after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made similar remarks in recent days. Guterres on November 2 called for a halt to violence in the Gulf country to help pull it back from a "precipice" and pave the way toward peace talks. On October 30, Pompeo urged a swift cessation of hostilities and a return to negotiations.Washington is a close ally of Riyadh, and Britain and France have also supported the Saudis. But recent reports of mass civilian deaths caused by bombings of a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen have stung the Western powers, leading to calls for an end to the war.Iran-backed Shi'ite Huthi rebels in 2015 seized control of much of the west of the country, including the capital, Sanaa.Saudi Arabia and eight other Arab states intervened militarily in an attempt to restore the internationally recognized government.