Pompeo said in a statement.declared the top diplomat of the country that supplies the coalition with the bulk of its weapons, as well as intelligence and reconnaissance assistance.Just hours earlier - while noting that American aircraft continue to provide aerial refueling and intelligence to Saudi jets attacking Yemeni targets -"We want to see everybody around a peace table based on ceasefire, based on a pullback from the border, and then based on ceasing dropping bombs," Mattis said at the Institute of Peace (USIP).Some US lawmakers have long called on US leadership to halt support for the Saudi-led coalition, which has been bombing Yemen since March of 2015, causing thousands of civilian deaths. The calls to cut the sales of weapons to the Gulf Kingdom, however, really intensified only in wake of the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident Washington Post columnist killed inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month.