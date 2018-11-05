© Renegade Inc.

Renegade Inc. provides its members with the content and connections that help navigate the 'new normal'. Finding the people who are thinking differently about the world means we offer an alternative perspective on business, leadership, economics, education and the arts.



Support us by subscribing here http://bit.ly/1db4xVQ

- Become a Renegade Inc. member at our website here: http://www.RenegadeInc.com

- Follow us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/RenegadeEcon

- Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/RenEconomist

The barrage of scaremongering by the British press before the football World Cup painted Russia as a tyrannical country unsafe for tourists and football fans alike... but the reality has been very different. So, was this Western media onslaught a mistake, or just? Host Ross Ashcroft is joined by writer and broadcaster John Wight to discuss why both sides are locked in a frozen conflict.