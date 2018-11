"It has always been speculated that different types of depression exist, and they influence the effectiveness of the drug.



But there has been no consensus."

"This is the first study to identify depression sub-types from life history and MRI data."

"The major challenge in this study was to develop a statistical tool that could extract relevant information for clustering similar subjects together."

Three sub-types of depression have been identified for the first time, new research reveals.One type does not respond to SSRI antidepressants, the most common treatment for depression.Professor Kenji Doya, study co-author, said:For the study, 134 people had blood tests, completed a series of questionnaires and had brain scans.The results revealed three different sub-types, Professor Doya said:Two of the sub-types were linked to successfully responding to antidepressants.People with these two type of depression had not suffered childhood trauma and did not have unusually high levels of connectivity between different areas of the brain.The third type, that does not respond to antidepressants, is linked to unusual activity in the angular gyrus, a brain structure critical for processing language, attention and other areas of cognition.It is hoped that understanding depression sub-types will aid its treatment.Dr. Tomoki Tokuda, the study's lead author, said:The study was published in the journal Scientific Reports ( Tokuda et al., 2018 ).