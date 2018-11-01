© Reuters



The Taliban says it has appointed five militants who spent more than a decade in the U.S. military prison in Guantanamo Bay to be members of its political office in Qatar, where they will take part in any future Afghanistan peace talks.The five former Taliban commanders -- Mohammad Fazl, Mohammed Nabi, Khairullah Khairkhwa, Abdul Haq Wasiq and Noorullah Noori -- were settled in Qatar following their release from the U.S. detention center in Cuba in 2014, but until now had not been directly involved in political activities, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on October 31.The men were released as part of a prisoner exchange in return for former Taliban captive, U.S. Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl.The Taliban announcement came amid gathering momentum for talks to end the 17-year war in Afghanistan.Qatar has emerged as a principal contact point between the Taliban and the U.S. government.They met there earlier this year with U.S. Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells.Taliban officials said the five Taliban commanders were close to the militant group's late founder, Mullah Mohammad Omar, and are also close to its current leader, Haibatullah Akhundzada.One Taliban official told Reuters that as former Guantanamo prisoners, they had been subject to restrictions on their movements, but they are now free to travel and attend peace negotiations.