© Katie Daniello

With today's photo we get a serving of beauty with a side of science lesson. Katie Daniello snapped this photo of a sun dog in Newark last Friday near the Ohlone College Newark campus. Katie writes, "Sun dogs are created by the refraction of sunlight by the ice crystals in the cirrus clouds." Thank you, Kaite!If you have an awesome photo of nature, breath-taking scenery, kids caught being kids, a pet doing something funny or something unusual you happen to catch with your camera, we'd love to feature it on Patch.We're looking for high-resolution images that reflect the beauty that is Northern California, and that show off your unique talents.