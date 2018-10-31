1.8m (six feet)

Verbier has announced they'll be opening some slopes this Friday, November 2nd,"The Indian summer has indeed ended and gave way to a winter scenery that has been on the station for a few days.Thanks to this snowfall and the machine-made snow, we can open our domain as of Friday 2 November with excellent conditions," a resort statement reads.The opening of the Attelas-Ruinettes sector will follow as soon as possible according to the next weather conditions and the work done by our snowmakers.The Le Châble - Verbier gondola, the Verbier gondola to Les Ruinettes and the Funispace lifts will all provide access to open terrain, which will be served by the Chairlift Lac des Vaux 1 serving the Lac des Vaux slope. A 1 day lift pass will cost CHF 42- / adultFor the rest of November, the slopes will be open every weekend (Saturday and Sunday) with daily opening scheduled from early December.and a number have announced openings over the coming few days, including Sulda in Italy and Glacier 3000 in Switzerland.