© CNN

Ioffe, who writes columns for the Washington Post and is a correspondent for GQ Magazine, made the jaw-dropping claim during a CNN panel discussion on the massacre at a synagogue in Pennsylvania last week."I think this president, one of the things that he really launched his presidential run on is talking about Islamic radicalization - and this president has radicalized so many more people than ISIS ever did," Ioffe said during the discussion to some raised eyebrows.Fellow panelist andLater in the show, Tapper gave Ioffe the opportunity to "clarify" her remarks. Ioffe, who is Jewish, admitted that she spoke "in the heat of the moment" and "exaggerated" due to the fact that it has been afor her. She later tweeted that she "absolutely should not have" used "such hyperbole" on air."The point I was trying hamfistedly to make is that it's not a coincidence that according to the ADL, the number of antisemitic attacks has jumped nearly 60 percent in the first year that Donald Trump was in office," she added.Saavedra picked apart numerous flimsy claims Ioffe made during her appearance, including that buying an AR-15 is as easy as buying a "pack of cigarettes" and that Trump "jokes" with his "tens of millions of followers on Twitter that actually he doesn't care all that much" about racism.The rest of Twitter wasn't too happy with Ioffe's CNN performance either, with many tweeting in disbelief at her comment claiming Trump had radicalized more people than ISIS ever did.Trump himself even weighed in on Ioffe's comment, suggesting in an interview with Fox News thatThe Russian-born, American-raised journalist has found herself in the spotlight before over questionable and factually-challenged ISIS-related comments., citing the fact that Russia has nuclear weapons but ISIS has only killed "a few dozen here and a few dozen people there."