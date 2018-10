© Reuters / Marcos Brindicci

Democrats are pouring record amounts of money into congressional midterm elections this year, hoping to gain control of the House and the Senate, with the GOP close behind. But will big spending translate to ballot box victory?Democrats are pinning their hopes on a "Blue Wave" that would give them control of both the House and the Senate and ensure deadlock in Washington for the next two years of Donald Trump's presidency. Trump has sought to counter that by holding campaign rallies like in 2016 and urging his supporters to put more Republicans in Congress. Whatever the final outcome, the election will certainly cost a lot of green.CRP projections show more than $5.2 billion in spending this election cycle, in what they say will be the most expensive midterms ever. No prior midterm has ever cost more than $4.2 billion, even adjusted for inflation.Meanwhile, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has spent $38 million to back Democrats - a bit short of the $100 million he promised. Tom Steyer, funder of the ad campaign calling for President Trump's impeachment, has spent almost $51 million on midterm races, less than in 2014 and 2016."Whether you're looking at donations from women, large donors, small donors, dark money groups, parties, or unions, the Democrats are seeing incredible success in fundraising this cycle," according to Sarah Bryner, research director at the CRP.For the first time since 2006, the securities and investment industry is favoring Democrats over Republicans, 52 to 46 percent, the CRP data shows . The education industry more than doubled their spending this year to $71 million, 88 percent of which went to Democrats - up from 74 percent in 2014.