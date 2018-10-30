At least 200 people have been killed so far by floods across Nigeria this year

Ten people have been confirmed killed and 15 houses destroyed by flood in Nigeria's southern state of Anambra, according to a local government official on Monday.Arinze Awogu, head of the Ogbaru local government area of the state, told reporters that a three-year-old child was among those killed by the devastating flood in the area since last Friday.A total of 16 communities were submerged by the flood caused by heavy rains, he said.Flooding is a perennial disaster in Nigeria, mainly occurring during the rainy season.The Nigerian Senate has called for a stakeholders meeting to discuss the flood disaster with a view to proffering a lasting solution to the menace., according to government data.Some states are still experiencing huge floods, with more deaths likely to be recorded from the disaster.In addition to the rising death toll, some 1,300 people have been reportedly injured and nearly 2 million affected by the recent flooding in areas along the Niger and Benue rivers in Nigeria.