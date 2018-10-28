© REUTERS/Rodi Said



More than 60 Kurdish fighters were killed in a surprise attack made possible under the cover of a sandstorm.According to a report by the Syrian Observatory on Human Rights (SOHR), cited by the Iranian PressTV website, Daesh militants conducted a surprise attack, killing at least 60 and wounding at least 100 SDF fighters.In a statement published in the Telegram messenger app,The SOHR report says"The fighters were advancing during a sandstorm, they were surrounded, Daesh members used explosives and opened fire," the SOHR said.According to the Syria.liveuamap.com website, Daesh controls a small enclave on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River, stretching from the town of Hajin on the north, to al-Sousa on the south.Jordanian TV channel Al Hadath reported that while SDF liberated Hajin - the largest entity in the enclave, its main target - a second front was opened in September at al-Sousa, to increase pressure on the terrorists.Syrian Democratic Forces are mainly active on the eastern side of the Euphrates River, fighting the remnants of Daesh, which has reportedly been driven from all urban strongholds both in Iraq and Syria.