Puppet Masters
Israeli lawmaker Lieberman backs bill banning shortened prison terms for terror convicts
Sputnik
Sun, 28 Oct 2018 18:15 UTC
Right-Wing Israel Our Home party of Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman put forth the bill after several inmates serving time for terror crimes were released on parole. Michael Feigin, the party's spokesman, said to Sputnik that releasing such prisoners for "good behavior" posed a threat to national security and could lead to new offenses.
He cited the defense minister who condemned the practice of slashing prison sentences by a third, arguing this decision should not be left to the parole commission.
According to the Times of Israel newspaper, there were at least 4700 security prisoners in Israeli jails, with most of them being Palestinian men from the West Bank and Gaza area, convicted of participating in terror attacks.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Exit polls show Merkel's party suffering losses in Hesse elections, right-wing AfD entering parliament
- Heavy snowfall in Turkey
- Istanbul Summit: France, Germany, Turkey and Russia find common ground on Syria
- Zuckerberg, Soros, Bloomberg: Billionaires spending millions on ballot initiatives
- Congressional task force: Papadopoulos to testify on suspicious interactions ahead of 2016 election
- FM Safadi: Russia, Jordan, US seek return of Rukban Camp refugees
- The latest oil price plunge and what may be behind it
- Daesh kills 60, wounds 100 SDF fighters in surprise attack east of Euphrates River
- Oldest weapons ever discovered in North America uncovered in Texas dig
- The Screens
- Rad feminists eviscerate NYT for warning Trump would 'erase' transgender peeps
- Gallup poll: 57% of Americans believe 2 parties not enough
- Canadian hospital releases assisted suicide plan for kids, may not even inform parents
- Israeli lawmaker Lieberman backs bill banning shortened prison terms for terror convicts
- You can die of a broken heart! Study finds grief may cause deadly inflammation
- Heavy snowfall hits Switzerland - up to 28 inches overnight
- French company uses drones and 3D images to reconstruct destroyed heritage sites
- October snow hitting Ireland as temperatures plummet
- The Hubble Space Telescope is back online after a three week malfunction
- Best of the Web: British intelligence community says it knew about Saudi plan to get Khashoggi THREE WEEKS beforehand
- Exit polls show Merkel's party suffering losses in Hesse elections, right-wing AfD entering parliament
- Istanbul Summit: France, Germany, Turkey and Russia find common ground on Syria
- Zuckerberg, Soros, Bloomberg: Billionaires spending millions on ballot initiatives
- Congressional task force: Papadopoulos to testify on suspicious interactions ahead of 2016 election
- FM Safadi: Russia, Jordan, US seek return of Rukban Camp refugees
- The latest oil price plunge and what may be behind it
- Daesh kills 60, wounds 100 SDF fighters in surprise attack east of Euphrates River
- Israeli lawmaker Lieberman backs bill banning shortened prison terms for terror convicts
- Best of the Web: British intelligence community says it knew about Saudi plan to get Khashoggi THREE WEEKS beforehand
- Buckle up - How (Not) to pop a bubble
- Russia to provide Cuba with military equipment worth over $50 million
- Smiling Trump joins 'lock him up' chant against globalist Soros
- Lavrov states US quitting landmark INF treaty is 'fact', Moscow prepares response to list of 'questions'
- The feminist corporate coup of California
- Blatant censorship: Social network Gab booted off Internet because Pittsburgh synagogue shooter had account there
- EU may halt Saudi arms sales over Khashoggi murder, Merkel & Macron agree in Istanbul
- Tone deaf: Saudi foreign minister calls media reaction to Khashoggi assassination 'hysteria'
- NATO-friendly media & organizations wilfully refuse to address White Helmets' atrocities in Syria
- Democratic congressmen call for release of suppressed Iraq War 'lessons learned' study
- Trump on South Korea: "They do nothing without our approval!"
- The Screens
- Rad feminists eviscerate NYT for warning Trump would 'erase' transgender peeps
- Gallup poll: 57% of Americans believe 2 parties not enough
- Helicopter crashes outside UK football stadium carrying 4 aboard, including club's owner
- Syria's cancer-stricken First Lady Asma Assad filmed warmly engaging with hospital patients
- Inferno erupts at oil depot in Tianjin, China
- Public outcry forces Facebook to stop banning pics of starving Yemeni girl
- 'Blackface' backlash: NBC's Megyn Kelly's career undone by ruthless liberal outrage
- Roger Waters dodges arrest with a last-minute slap at Brazil's right-wing candidate Bolsonaro
- Northern Brittany coastal town hunts mystery serial rabbit killer after 100 pets fall victim
- Leftist open borders Activists are organizing the illegal Alien caravan
- Hear that train a-coming: China's Belt & Road moves forward with launch of THIRD cargo train route from Belgium
- Driving while high: Stoned drivers now outnumber drunk drivers in the US, says new study
- The Fourth Turning is upon us; most Americans see a sharply divided nation
- 25% of millennials say they're suffering from PTSD due to the 2016 elections
- "Jews are the children of Satan" and other anti-Semitic conspiracies of synagogue shooter
- Twitter reminds Obama of his own 'lies' as he accuses Trump of 'making stuff up'
- Florida bodybuilder Cesar Sayoc says he 'never meant to hurt anyone', his bombs 'wouldn't have hurt anyone anyway'
- UK hospital asks snitches to trigger anti-smoking alarm if people smoke outside
- Migrant caravan members reject offer of refugee status in Mexico: "No, we're heading north!"
- Oldest weapons ever discovered in North America uncovered in Texas dig
- World's oldest intact shipwreck discovered in Black Sea
- Volcanic ash at Pompeii preserved beautiful, 2,000-year-old shrine
- Leaked top secret document: CIA and Western nations are behind the Rwandan war crimes
- The tornado that stopped the 1814 burning of Washington
- 'Fake': World famous Dead Sea Scrolls finally pulled from Museum of the Bible - Results of other fragments pending
- Three-finger salute: The little-known story of ctrl+alt+del
- Honduras and Israel form a new special relationship
- Hurricane Michael's wrath so powerful it revealed shipwrecks buried for 120 years
- Dogs accompanied people from Near East to Europe 9,000 years ago DNA studies reveal
- 1,500-year-old farming and carpentry tools found in Northwest Turkey
- Middle Ages weren't 'dark', it was an enlightened era - British Library expert
- Archeological find changes date of Pompeii's destruction
- The great tornado of London in 1091
- Norwegian wood: Rare Viking ship found buried beneath a field
- Hidden documents that indicate the true borders of Israel and Palestine
- Ongoing Santorini excavation brings to light impressive new finds
- Vampire of Lugnano: Researchers unearth 'extremely eerie and weird' ancient Roman grave
- Deep under the covers: Some of the world's strangest spy sex scandals revealed
- Ancient shipwrecks found in Greek waters help map trade routes
- French company uses drones and 3D images to reconstruct destroyed heritage sites
- The Hubble Space Telescope is back online after a three week malfunction
- 'Abnormal event' causes the failure of China's first private rocket launch
- AI-equipped autopilot combine harvester makes its debut in Russia
- Asteroid Phaethon acts like a comet, contributes to a meteor shower, and it's blue
- Mounting evidence that herpes virus is a cause of Alzheimer's disease
- Confirmed: Earth has two dust clouds in a semi-stable orbit
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Being As Communion: Why Information Theory Is Cooler Than You Think
- Anonymous 4chan poster solves math problem puzzling scientists for decades
- Preparing for crop losses? China successfully harvests saltwater rice that could feed another 80 million people
- 'Galactic Panspermia': New Harvard study posits transfer of life between planets
- Leonardo da Vinci may have had an artistic edge due to suspected eye disorder
- Researchers find that multitasking with multimedia is dulling our brains
- Amazon pitched facial recognition tech to ICE, watchdog reports
- The postmodern 'church of equality' has turned even the hard sciences into a new dark age
- AI algorithm being developed to identify people in CCTV footage without using facial recognition
- NASA is hiding something: Mars 'explosion' intrigues conspiracy theorists
- Study finds Mars' salty water likely to have enough oxygen to support life
- UK MoD report warns future International space station nukes may hit Earth
- 'Kilonovae' explosions could be flinging gold and platinum across the universe
- Heavy snowfall in Turkey
- Heavy snowfall hits Switzerland - up to 28 inches overnight
- October snow hitting Ireland as temperatures plummet
- Overnight snow of 50 cm (19 inches) wipes out men's giant slalom opener in Austria
- Tornadoes in the US are shifting East puzzling scientists
- Strong M5.8 earthquake rocks Romania - Also felt in Ukraine, Moldova and Bulgaria
- 18 volcanoes in the US pose a "very high" threat according to updated USGS
- Volcanic eruption detected at Semisopochnoi Island, Alaska
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Plastics are in your food - Must grow your own food!
- Nine provinces of Iran inundated by floods
- Rare Sowerby's beaked whale washes up on beach in Brighton, UK
- October snow falling in the Alps, Pyrenees, Dolomites, Scotland, Canada and USA
- Early snowfall hits northern England
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake strikes east of N Mariana Islands - USGS
- Autumn snow falls at Glencoe Mountain Resort, Scotland
- Hiker caught in 3 feet deep early snow rescued off Mount Madison, New Hampshire
- 140,000 farmers affected by flood disaster in Jigawa, Kenya
- Roads flood in Mombasa, Kenya after heavy rain
- Heavy hail batters Beirut streets
- Endangered 60-foot fin whale washes up on Belgian beach
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Canadian hospital releases assisted suicide plan for kids, may not even inform parents
- You can die of a broken heart! Study finds grief may cause deadly inflammation
- Study finds: The military's obsession with energy drinks is contributing to PTSD
- New study shows alcohol affects a gene making your brain forget the bad times, remember the good ones
- Almost two-thirds of appendectomies are unnecessary
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Pill Poppers: Why are we taking all these supplements again?
- Shroom for improvement: FDA lists psilocybin as 'breakthrough therapy' for depression
- There are 271 new vaccines in Big Pharma's pipeline
- Cardiologist: Want a healthier heart? Eat a steak
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Social engineering: Rebranding edible insects from 'planet-saving' to trendy
- Microplastics found in human stools for the first time, from Europe to Asia
- Why you shouldn't give a baby water
- Flashback: Dr. Russell Blaylock warns: Don't get the flu shot - it promotes Alzheimer's
- A credibility crisis in food science
- 'No need to panic': Mad cow disease found on farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Spain will overtake Japan in world's life expectancy ranking, US set to plunge to 64th by 2040
- Jon Rappoport: Medical drugs - too big to fail
- CDC says: Only 1.3 percent of children in the U.S. are unvaccinated
- How to harness your anxiety
- There's an unspoken homophobia propelling the transgender movement in children
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
Quote of the Day
It is my opinion that the use of this barbarous weapon at Hiroshima and Nagasaki was of no material assistance in our war against Japan. The Japanese were already defeated and ready to surrender. My own feeling was that in being the first to use it, we had adopted an ethical standard common to the barbarians of the Dark Ages.
Recent Comments
"Dansky says 'gender identity' is an ideology. Is it? Ben-Shalom attacked transgender ideology as "fake science." Is it?" Transgenderism is...
Seriously, these townspeople need to put up a few wildlife cameras. I bet it will be someone they least expected.
Shelley Winters is at it again! (What's the matter with Helen)
What comes around, goes around. She tried to drag Trump thru the sjw mud during the primarys. Only fitting that she falls face first in the mire...
The article also manages to get a sentence in to repeat the false narrative that Assad uses chemical weapons, while ignoring that the US and...
Comment: Of course this bill has no bearing on the largest prison population under Israel management. Gaza's 2 million inhabitants have no prospect of their incarceration ending anytime in the future.