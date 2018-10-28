One of the key organizers behind the caravan, Pueblo Sin Fronteras, or "People Without Borders," want to fly under the radar, but we're here to help lift the veil.
The New York Times has said that "no group has claimed responsibility for organizing [the most recent] caravan," but claiming responsibility and quietly funding are two different things entirely.
USA Today, the Los Angeles Times, and the Mexican newspaper La Jordana.
Contreras (often spelled Contera or Contera) reportedly helped to lead the caravan to illegally enter Mexico, where he told migrants "Welcome to Tapachula!" (a town near the Guatemala border). Abeja was also identified as one of the leaders of the caravans in April 2018, also backed by Pueblo Sin Fronteras.
The director of Pueblo Sin Dronteras in Mexico, and an American citizen, Irineo Mujica (seen below) was arrested on October 18th by Mexican officials for allegedly attacking immigration officials at a pro-illegal immigration protest near the Guatemala-Mexico border.
told reporters that Mujica was not involved in the recent caravan, Mujica was detained in April for leading a previous caravan into Mexico with the support of Pueblo Sin Fronteras.
A press release on the group's Facebook page from March 23rd, 2018 lists Mujica as its contact in Mexico, as well as Mensing in the United States.
October 21st press release - which was also signed by Mujica - the group accuses the governments in both Central America and Mexico of adopting "a policy of fear and racism imposed by the United States, doing its dirty work and shouldering the cost of repressive tactics that do not take into account the root causes of this exodus." The group then demanded Mexico become a "sanctuary country."
self-described activist "against racists like Trump." Vidal is now the Nevada state director of the union-funded left-wing advocacy group America's Voice.
So who is Pueblo Sin Fronteras??"It's time the Guatemalan government stand up for its Honduran brothers and sisters. The people who are currently fleeing Honduras are being forcibly displaced from their country . . . and that is a direct result of the corrupt Honduran government and U.S. intervention and support for that corrupt government."
A remnant of the now-defunct 501(c)(4) La Familia Latina Unida ("The United Latin Family"), a Chicago, Illinois-based illegal immigration advocacy group formed in 2001 by activist and illegal immigrant Elvira Arellano. The two groups are regularly listed side-by-side and share overlapping staff.
group listed as currently active, but their tax-exempt status is currently unknown.
Either way, Pueblo Sin Fronteras's efforts continue with the aid of a third organization: the Centro Sin Fronteras ("Center Without Borders"), a 501(c)(3) illegal immigration organizing group that is headquartered in the Lincoln United Methodist Church in Chicago.
Headed by Emma Lozano and her husband, Walter "Slim" Coleman, (seen below) who founded the group in 1987 after the murder of Lozano's brother, left-wing community organizer Rudy Lozano, the Center has called for a "moratorium on all raids" by immigration authorities. In addition, the center has called for "renegotiation of NAFTA and other trade and financial agreements" that would better suit the interests of Mexico, and comprehensive immigration reform "that provides legalization for the 12 million" illegal immigrants in the country.
made plans to lead two activist campaigns: " "one for mass citizenship training for undocumented immigrants, and another for mass voter registration." In her own words, "We need to change America, we are all America."
As a member of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Lozano has coordinated events with LULAC at the Lincoln United Methodist Church. Sitting on the Center's board of directors is Cecilia Garcia, president of the Chicago-based LULAC Council 5311.
As you may have guessed, Lozano is also an activist for so-called DREAMers - children of illegal immigrants to the U.S. protected by the Obama-era executive order that is commonly referred to as the "DREAM Act."
Pueblo Sin Fronteras claimed in 2014 that it had "helped 400 first time applicants and 200 renewal applicants apply/reapply for DACA" (the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive program) with a "100 percent success rate." This workshop for applicants was held at Lozano's Lincoln United Methodist Church, an enormous hub for illegal immigration activism.
Lozano is also quite active in the Democratic Party politics as well. Lozano endorsed Illinois Democratic gubernatorial nominee J.B. Pritzker on October 18th, calling herself "a supporter from the very beginning." Pritzker is running against Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.
Public Welfare Foundation, a major left-wing foundation that also funds the far-left groups Alliance for Global Justice and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).
In addition, The National Immigration Forum reportedly gave the Center $60,000 in 2010. In turn, the Forum receives funding from several major left-wing grantmaking foundations, including Ford, MacArthur, and Rockefeller Foundations.
What's disturbing is how brazenly all three groups - Centro Sin Fronteras, La Familia Latina Unida, and Pueblo Sin Fronteras - all use the Lincoln United Methodist Church as their rallying point for illegal immigration and their use of a tax-exempt church as cover, while advocating for foreign violation of our country's border laws.
