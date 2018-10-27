© Reuters



U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis has told Arab leaders that Russia is no replacement for the United States in the Middle East, following Moscow's military intervention in Syria.Mattis said on October 27 at a meeting in the Bahraini capital, Manama.Later on October 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to attend a summit in Istanbul with the leaders of France, Germany, and Turkey seeking to find a lasting political solution to the seven-year civil war in Syria.Russia supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Turkey backs the rebels seeking to oust the Syrian leader.Mattis told the annual Manama Dialogue security conference in Bahrain thatMattis said Iran's support for the Syrian regime "coupled with Russia's repeated vetoes of UN Security Council resolutions, is the leading reason Assad remains in power."In his remarks, Mattis also warned that incidents like the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi undermined Middle Eastern stability and that the United States would take additional measures against those responsible.Khashoggi, 59, a U.S. resident and Washington Post columnist, was critical of Saudi rulers. He disappeared after walking into Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2 to obtain marriage documents.Turkey alleges a 15-member "hit squad" was sent to kill the journalist.Saudi Arabia has said it arrested 18 people in connection with Khashoggi's killing.Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor said on October 25 that the killing of Khashoggi was premeditated, reversing previous official statements that his death was unintended.The United States "does not tolerate this kind of ruthless action to silence Mr. Khashoggi, a journalist, through violence," Mattis said at the meeting in Manama. "The failure of any nation to adhere to international norms and the rule of law undermines regional stability at a time when it is needed most," he added.He did not mention de facto Saudi ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman who has faced international criticism, with many officials charging he must have known about Khashoggi's killing, and some saying he may have ordered it."Our secretary of state has already revoked visas and will be taking additional measures," Mattis said.Speaking at the conference in Bahrain,"On the issue of extradition, the individuals are Saudi nationals. They're detained in Saudi Arabia, and the investigation is in Saudi Arabia, and they will be prosecuted in Saudi Arabia," Jubeir said in response to a call by Turkey for extradition.He said the kingdom has made it "very clear that those responsible will be held responsible" while calling the global outcry over Khashoggi's killing "hysterical."