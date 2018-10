Tom Slater is deputy editor of spiked and coordinator of the Free Speech University Rankings.

Campus censorship is a myth. That's the new line being spun by student union officials and university leaders in response to the campaigners, commentators and politicians raising concerns about the increasingly censorious culture on British campuses. The extent of No Platforming, Safe Space censorship and newspaper bans, they say, is being exaggerated by right-wing hacks desperate for something to fulminate about.Up to now, it's an argument that's been easy enough to dismiss given the very people making it are usually the ones responsible for the campus censorship we read about. But a BBC 'Fact Check' , purporting to back-up their claims, has, irritatingly, given them a bit of a boost.The BBC sent freedom of information requests to universities across Britain to ask if they had made any changes to courses, removed any books from libraries or cancelled any speakers as a result of complaints from offended students.But there are gaping holes in this supposed takedown of campus censorship hysteria.The first problem is that the measures they've chosen are so narrow as to be misleading. Universities banning books and changing course materials has barely featured in the cases of campus censorship we've seen in recent years.There have been university policies that, for instance, ban 'transphobic' material outright, which in today's climate could even make teaching a biology class tricky.- though spiked's Free Speech University Rankings, which has logged policies and one-off bans, does get a mention.Stranger still is the incredibly partial way in which the BBC has looked at the issue of speaker bans. While it makes brief reference to one instance of an SU censoring an external speaker,The BBC notes that. But considering students' unions often control a number of key campus venues in which students hold events, this is a huge oversight. I dare say that the omission of SUs from the research had more to do with the fact that their exemption from freedom of information laws makes it trickier to find out what they've been up to.Six since 2010? Since 2014, Julie Bindel, Tommy Robinson and Islamic preacher Haitham al-Haddad have racked up seven bans between them - at Manchester and Sheffield Durham, Edinburgh and Brookes ; and Kent and Westminster , respectively. Then there's human-rights campaigner Maryam Namazie , who was banned by Warwick Students' Union; Kurdish fighter Macer Gifford , who was banned by UCL Students' Union; and spiked's Brendan O'Neill and Telegraph writer Tim Stanley, who were banned from speaking about abortion at Christ Church College, Oxford - a significant restriction on free speech the BBC briefly mentions, but doesn't factor in to its assessment of the scale and number of speaker bans on campus.Measuring campus censorship is by no means easy. Much of it is cultural, rather than institutional. Some events are shut down on the night by campus protests. Others are shut down by campus officials using convenient technicalities. Students, academics and external speakers no doubt self-censor when discussing some of the more touchy subjects of the day.