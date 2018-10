© Joe Skipper/Reuters



"We must find our way to a new political discourse that shuns the demonization of all political opponents. A first step would be to cast our ballots to reject those politicians cynically responsible for undermining the institutions of our democracy. And we must do it now, before it is too late."

What do the Clintons, Obamas, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, George Soros, Maxine Waters and CNN have in common?A pipe bomb was delivered to the CNN headquarters in New York City on Wednesday morning. It was addressed to former CIA chief John Brennan - who is actually a MSNBC pundit - and had the return address of Rep. Wasserman Schultz. The envelope had insufficient postage, and misspelled Brennan's name and Florida.in Florida received a similar device. So did the congressional mailroom in Maryland, addressed toAnother was sent to the home of formerat a press conference on Wednesday, placing them squarely in the context of the upcoming midterm elections. Leaders of Democrats in Congress, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) blamed Trump's "statements that condone acts of violence" and attack the press. CNN president Jeff Zucker also lashed out at the White House, denouncing Trump's "continued attacks on the media."by saying that the timing of the bomb scare - just two weeks before the contentious midterm elections -saying that America is divided and "we have to do everything we can to bring our country together" - by electing Democrats, of course.aired on CNN earlier this month Earlier in the day, theDecrying the explosive that was sent to his father's New York residence earlier this week,"cowardly attacks" and "despicable acts," with Trump promising to bring the "full weight of the government" to bear on those responsible.he said at the White House on Wednesday afternoon.retired US Marshal Matthew Fogg told RT. However, if there are multiple perpetrators, the authorities will have an easier job tracking them down, because odds are greater that "somebody's going to make a mistake."saying that tracking down the would-be bomber will beThe authorities will be looking at small details that laymen usually don't even notice, Fogg said. He believes evidence resulting from the investigation will be definitive enough to satisfy the public.The packagesGiraldi told RT. "And I don't think it would be successful," he added, as most people complaining about the bombs are "committed progressives who are already on board to hating Trump and his supporters."