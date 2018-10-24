© ANI

, local media reports. At least one person is believed to be missing.The boat,, upturned near Shivaji Smarak, about 2.6 km west of Mumbai's Nariman point.The Coast Guard is at the scene of the incident. Most passengers have been rescued, Indian TV channel NDTV reports, but at least one person is reportedly unaccounted for.It is understood. The ferry reportedly hit a rock before upturning."[The] coastguard hovercraft has reached the spot; our choppers are also involved in rescue. Most of the people are already rescued," the Indian coastguard said.