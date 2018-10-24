Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
Wed, 24 Oct 2018 15:20 UTC
Stop me if you've heard this one before: a gang of youths walk into an e-cigarette shop to rob the place but the owner tells them to come back later when he has more money.
No, this isn't an awful water cooler joke, but the true story of a vaping shop owner in Charleroi, Belgium who was almost extorted by a mob of local youths. Six reportedly armed individuals entered Didier's vape shop at approximately 3pm Saturday, demanding cash and pilfering some product in the process.
"I told them clearly that 3pm is not the best time to hold up a store," Didier told RTL. "You'll take 1,000 bucks [now], but if you come back tonight you might be able to take more."
"It's like it was a comedy," Shop-owner Didier told the BBC. "They're being called the worst robbers in Belgium."
During his 14-minute ordeal, Didier attempted to befriend the surly vaping vagabonds.
"There was some pushing and shoving," Didier added. "I didn't give them a thing, but said if they came back later I would have 2 or 3,000 euros."
The police didn't believe the thieves would be stupid enough to return, but Didier insisted and sure enough, at 17:30, just before closing time an hour later, a scout from the gang came back.
"I berated them saying 'you have to buy a watch.' I said, 'it's 5:30 not 6:30,' and they left," he told RTL. Didier told him he would need the extra hour before closing to get their money together.
As the clock struck 18:30, the thieves returned, only to be met by the police, who had been lying in wait, hiding in the back of the shop.
Five men, including one minor, were arrested; the sixth would-be bandit escaped.
"They weren't the brightest," Didier concluded.
- Inferno engulfs 150 year old church after lightning strike in Massachusetts
- Ice Age Farmer Report: LNG/Fuel shortages as cold winter approaches - $ billion crop losses/prices rise - Flood/hail events
- Storm pounds parts of Arizona with large hail
- Bryde's whale found dead near Cape Town, South Africa
- Typhoon Yutu could strike Guam as a Category 5 beast
- Hurricane Willa makes landfall in Mexico with 120mph winds
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Jet streams shift across Europe bringing climate chaos - North America is next
- Powerful tornado hits central Cyprus causing extensive damage
- Extreme weather decimating US farming
- Hurricane and tropical storm soak Morelia, Michoacán, cause widespread flooding, Mexico
- Floods trigger emergency in 13 Veracruz municipalities, Mexico
- Strong earthquake swarm in Bárðarbunga volcano, Iceland
- NASA discovers huge perfectly rectangular iceberg floating in Antarctica
- Storm turns bridge into waterfall in Puglia, Italy
- Shore of Greek lake gets covered in gigantic spider webs
- Strong magnitude 6.0 earthquake rocks Taiwan
- Rome turns to ICE: Italian capital comes to a standstill after it was battered by torrential rain and giant hailstones
- Life threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall predicted as Hurricane Willa expected to reach Cat 5 before landing on Mexico's west coast
- Flake news: More October snow on Mauna Kea, Hawaii
- Mudslide triggered by heavy rains kills 9 in Colombia, 5 still missing
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- 'Most valuable specimen I have ever held': Rock used for doorstop confirmed as $100k meteorite
- Meteor fireball blazes across the sky of the St John's area in Newfoundland
- Meteor fireball seen over Washington D.C.
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Reunion and Mauritius islands - third most energetic meteoric event of the year
- Reports of meteor fireballs streaking across the skies in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Ontario, Canada.
- Meteor fireball streaks over Alabama
- 'The Russians are coming': Meteor fireball filmed flying through the skies of Durham, England
- Military jets blamed for loud boom heard in eastern Ohio
- Fireball spotted over Nova Scotia
- Two meteor fireballs spotted over downtown Madison, Wisconsin
- Bright green comet will grace the skies in September
- Mystery boom creates scare in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
- Reports of a huge meteor fireball spotted over Deeside, Wales
- Cardiologist: Want a healthier heart? Eat a steak
- 6 children dead after outbreak of life-threatening virus strain at New Jersey health facility
- Autohemotherapy - Re-Activating Your Body's Natural Capacity To Heal
- Social engineering: Rebranding edible insects from 'planet-saving' to trendy
- Microplastics found in human stools for the first time, from Europe to Asia
- Why you shouldn't give a baby water
- Flashback: Dr. Russell Blaylock warns: Don't get the flu shot - it promotes Alzheimer's
- A credibility crisis in food science
- 'No need to panic': Mad cow disease found on farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland
- Spain will overtake Japan in world's life expectancy ranking, US set to plunge to 64th by 2040
- Jon Rappoport: Medical drugs - too big to fail
- CDC says: Only 1.3 percent of children in the U.S. are unvaccinated
- Why some people's allergies get worse in the fall
- Medicinal herbs that might live in your backyard
- Foods that sabotage your brain
- The healing benefits of fever
- Microplastics found in 90 percent of table salt
- Flotation therapy and the benefits of silence
- Fearmongering UK researchers link consumption of junk memes to teen obesity & other 'unhealthy' habits
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Assault on Salt
- Kaizen: The one-minute principle for self-improvement
- How to stop being busy all the time - Do fewer things, better
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: The Theory Of Positive Disintegration, Or How Not To Be An NPC
- The lost art of concentration: being distracted in a digital world
- On the value of the evolutionary psychology model
- David Hume and the reason why you're probably wrong about everything you know
- 'Becoming Homeless': Virtual reality experience found to boost empathy
- Best of the Web: Deepities and the Politics of Pseudo-Profundity
- Fundamental truths that could change your life
- Stoicism: An old approach for living a new life happily
- On biology, brains, and human suffering
- Illusion experiment claims brain can retroactively change perceptions of reality
- Bishop to set up exorcism ministry as he warns of the evils of reiki
- Study suggests humans can recognize 5,000 different faces
- Loneliness is a looming public health threat
- Recent study shows social media impairs your ability to think intelligently
- Hugs could buffer against life draining conflict stress
- Social contagion: Is transgender the new anorexia?
- Brain-to-brain communication is possible according to new study
- Study finds abused children carry the trauma in their cells
- Mysterious UFO captured on camera by stunned residents of Beijing
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Unidentified humanoid creature seen near Mount Vernon, Virginia
- Nick Redfern: From a Ouija Board to Sasquatch
- Missing 411? Crews search for missing hiker in the North Cascades, Washington
- Aliens blamed for spate of cow mutilations in Argentina after 'strange lights' seen in sky
- 'Alien craft' discovered at the Bermuda Triangle using maps made by NASA astronaut
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
- DNA test results proves she's only half lizard person
- Queen fondly recalls Bengal famine
- Elizabeth 'Pocahantas' Warren 'proves' she had a Native ancestor 10 generations ago
- Skinny dipper dives into shark tank for perilous swim at Toronto aquarium
- Hello cussstomer service: Huge python plunges through bank ceiling, terrifies staff
- Watch how a Sri Lanka community rescues an elephant from a well
- '3 tons max? Don't care!' Big rig attempts to cross flimsy bridge that collapses
- Massive apocalypse if billions are not spent on his books, predicts Al Gore
- Jonathan Pie: Rise of the UK free speech police
- 'Let the hate flow through you!' Cackles cloaked Hillary at campaign rally
- Ruff play: Top tier football match interrupted by dog wanting to have some fun
- Self-proclaimed 'Old Coots' offering life advice at Utah farmers market
- Freedom of speech doesn't apply to avocados: Costa Coffee radio advert banned for criticizing avocado breakfasts
- 'Take a pill!' Ukrainian panic over nukes in Crimea is groundless, says Russian MP
- US Senate to be replaced with room full of monkeys
- Swans now demanding gluten-free bread
