Cape Town's sea life has had a trying time this week, as an eight-metre long Bryde's Whale was discovered floating in the waters near Glencairn in Simon's Town.According to Wayne Dyason, City of Cape Town Law Enforcement spokesperson, the whale was dead on discovery. "The cause of death is unknown but an autopsy will be done to determine the cause of death," he said.Law Enforcement officers in Melkbos Strand were also successful in foiling the plans of illegal fishers.Two men were observed entering the waters of Melkbos in full diving equipment, and officers suspected that they were fishing illegally. This hunch proved to be right as they were found to be in possession of undersized West Coast Rock Lobsters, as well as abalone.