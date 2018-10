© Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha



With money laundering charges pending, the president of Malaysia's main opposition party stoked outrage among ministers by suggesting natural disasters are god's punishment for transgender and homosexual communities.Last month, around 2,000 people were killed when a powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Sulawesi and triggered a devastating tsunami.Opposition leader Ahmad Zahid Hamidi inferred to the Malaysian Parliament that the neighboring state's recent disaster was perhaps due to the wrath of god. His statement to parliament came under the heading of "social ills.""If we look at the situation in Malaysia, we are concerned over the incident of earthquake and tsunami in Palu, Indonesia, recently, where it is believed more than 1,000 of them were involved in such activities," Hamidi said about the LGBTQ community, reported The Straits Times Hamidi's explosive comments to parliament have been rounded on by Malaysian ministers Hannah Yeoh and Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, who hit back by telling the embattled politician to focus on allegations of corruption within the United Malays National Organisation party (UMNO).In a tweet, Youth Minister Syed Saddiq said 12 people in his ministry had been arrested by police in relation to corruption, and added he's lost count of the number of suspects coming from UMNO., according to the Malay Mail . He denies the charges.