In 2014, residents of the LPR chose integration with the Russian Federation, and this will be pursued to the end. This was announced today at the rally in support of the social movement Mir Luganshine held in Lugansk by the Acting Head of the LPR Leonid Pasechnik."I am sure that the course taken by our Republic in 2014 to integrate with the Russian Federation is the right one. And we will follow it to the end," promised the acting head of the LPR."Thanks to our conscientious efforts, a nationwide program for the development of our Republic for the period up to 2023 has been prepared and written. Thanks to our joint efforts, we are increasing pensions, and workers' wages. And this is all our joint work," said Pasechnik.," he added."I am also confident that all our greatest achievements and the most significant of our victories are waiting for us ahead," - said the head of the LPR.Recall that on September 17 Pasechnik proclaimed his candidacy for the November 11 election for head of the LPR.On September 14, the Lugansk Central Election Commission approved the procedure for nominating candidates for the elections for Head of the Republic.Earlier it was reported that the elections for president and deputies of the DPR and the LPR will be held on November 11.On September 10, the EU condemned the upcoming elections in the Donbass.On September 13, the US State Department also condemned the upcoming elections in the Donbass and called them illegal.