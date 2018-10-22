(Source)
- Investigation initiated as a result of the IG report on FBI conduct.
- Senior FBI Official.
- Official resigned during OIG review.
- Criminal prosecution was declined.
That particular probability would explain why former FBI Chief Legal Counsel (now retired) James Baker was so forthcoming and cooperative in his closed-door testimony to a joint house committee.
Due to James Baker's friendship and alignment with internal and external elements who are part of a network politically opposed to the President, many people were wondering what the circumstances would be to explain cooperation from him. Well, considering "criminal prosecution was declined", this would explain some leverage for self-interested cooperation...
.... just sayin'.
Comment: James Baker: swamp creature par excellence